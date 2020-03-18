Thank you to the community for supporting the 13th annual 4-H Soup Supper and Dessert Auction held Feb. 22.
4-H greatly appreciates those who attended the event, purchased a soup dinner, bid on a silent auction item, made a donation to 4-H and gave freely at the dessert auction by bidding high.
We appreciate all of you.
A special thanks goes out to the 4-H volunteers who provided and served the food, to Ronnie and Billie Bruce for their auctioneer services and to the Elks for allowing us to use their building.
— Polk County 4-H and Velynda Cameron, 4-H youth development specialist
