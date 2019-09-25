We are just days away from the release of the BH-FP’s 2019 Today’s Woman special section, which will be inserted in the Saturday, Sept. 28, edition.
This year, we did something a little different for the section — we traveled back in time.
Our first stop: 30 years ago to 1989.
With that year’s edition of Today’s Woman — one of the first few — in hand, we sat down with a number of local women who appeared in those early pages and looked back together.
We asked them how life and work, as they see it, have changed for Polk County women over the decades.
Joining us on the journey were bank vice president Kathy Divin Lowry, tax service owners Debra Coppage and Cathy Clift, insurance agent Giana Andrews, cosmetologist Kathy Bass and restaurant server Carolyn Kirklin.
They spoke frankly about the changes they have witnessed for themselves and other women in the past 30 years — and identified change still needed. They also offered a message — words of wisdom — to young women entering the workforce today.
Keeping with the theme of “Then and now,” we also spoke with Karen Tweed, president of Bolivar’s Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood chapter. She reflected on the progression of women’s education, not only since the organization’s roots were planted in the 1800s, but also since her own education journey began in the 1960s.
This year’s Today’s Woman also features mother-daughter athletic duo Betsy Cribbs Berry and Lexi Berry. The pair talks about what has changed — and remained the same — for female athletes since the former hit the court and field for the Liberators in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And how the bond of athleticism has played out in their own relationship across the years.
And, finally, we hitched a ride back to 1940s Aldrich via a group of quilters who are following the threads of history. We bear witness as these women work to complete a quilt begun nearly 80 years ago, with each stitch tying them back to their community’s past.
As far as the BH-FP newsroom is concerned, our time travels have provided us new perspective. We walked away from our interviews and visits with a clearer sense of how “then” has become “now.” And we sent these pages to press with a renewed sense of our rich history — for some of us as Polk County women, but for all of us as individuals and as a community.
We hope, come Saturday, you’ll find something of the same between the section’s covers.
