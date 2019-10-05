I was 15 years old the first time I saw a big city.
It was the spring of my sophomore year when our FFA adviser loaded a bunch of us on a school bus and we headed up Interstate 44 to a place as foreign as most of us had ever seen — St. Louis.
I remember hours of thumpity-thumping down stretches of old Route 66. We were awed by vineyards at St. James. The most grape vines I'd ever seen were along Grandpa's garden fence. I thought vineyards like those along the highway were only found in France, Italy or California. I was already amazed, and we weren't anywhere near the big city.
Being an Air Force Reserve officer, our adviser was a man of the world, and as such had arranged accommodations for us in a worldly old hotel downtown. I think it was the DeSoto; but, it might have been some other Indian American chief or automobile — the Pontiac, maybe.
John Q. Hammons never built anything that would have suited us better. That night, while some of the other guys were testing the theory that warm water poured on a sleeping buddy's wrist produces a corresponding physiological response in the victim, my friend Tommy Garton and I were hanging out the window, fascinated with lights, the noise of the street cars and the general clamor of the city.
Earlier in the day, we'd been to the Chrysler plant, where we saw slant-six Dodge Darts rolling off the production line like candy out of a sack, and drooled over the acres and acres of new cars parked outside.
Downtown St. Louis at night was out of a different era. Leaning out the window of that musty old hotel and listening to the streetcars pass, it felt more like Roosevelt's ’30s than Kennedy's "New Frontier" ’60s.
Down on the street, Tommy and I first found a store where we could buy a big can of peanuts, then headed to an old movie theater on the corner. “Lawrence of Arabia” had just been released.
I don't recall the name of the theater, but it was one of those ornate cinema palaces from Hollywood's golden age. A more up-to-date wide screen, however, made the Arabian desert look as expansive as it must have looked to the heroic Lawrence as he raced his camel across the sands.
Tommy and I relished every bloody moment of it and ate peanuts 'til we were sick.
At 15, it was about as wild an evening as I'd ever had.
Later that night, being unable to sleep with all those city lights outside our window, we got dressed and went back down to a corner drugstore/soda fountain.
A curmudgeonly old man grudgingly took our orders for hamburgers and chocolate malts and returned shortly with our meals. It was about 2 a.m. I'm sure neither of us had ever done anything so peculiar.
That was the point. We were country boys in the big city. We never had the opportunity before. Besides, peanuts don't long sate a 15-year-old boy’s appetite. We were hungry.
The next day we piled on the bus and headed for our main destination — the Ralston-Purina research farms. I kind of remember what the place looked like. It was hilly, and they had chickens with colored feathers and eggs with green yolks, the result of dye in the chicken feed. For years, I wondered if I could do the same thing at home, but never had the nerve to experiment with it.
If it had worked, and ol' Susan had commenced to giving blue milk, I'd have been in a fix. Dad was unhappy enough with me when a swift back leg turned the bucket brown.
In addition to memories, I brought home one tangible souvenir of that trip — a genuine stockman's cane with the Purina checkerboard stamped on it. I have it in front of me now. It's worn and faded, but I can still read the words, "Guest: Purina Research Farm Tour."
Fifty-six years I've hung onto that cane and my memories of a country-boy’s first trip to the city.
I’ve been to St. Louis many times since that FFA trip, but I’ve yet to rediscover the city as I saw it through the eyes of a 15-year-old. I doubt I ever will.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer in Buffalo. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. A version of this column previously published in the Buffalo Reflex. ©️ James E. Hamilton 2019.
