Not to be a debbie-downer and rain on everyone's parade — although given the climate’s future, we ought to get used to flooding and depression — but what you have heard on the news is true: human-influenced climate change is actually happening.
The issue first seriously came into my consciousness over the summer, when my Parisian friend called me early some mornings to chat.
One of the constant things she’d tell me was how unusually hot it felt in Paris this year. To those comments, we often joked global warming was “finally happening,” but like many people, we weren’t exactly sure if this was true or not.
After all, our view on global warming has been destabilized by polarizing politics and misinformation, even though I’m now aware — after hitting the books — that climate change is one of the world’s sole issues that require immediate, unified action.
On one hand, our president rolled back restrictions on power plant emissions and promised to leave Paris’ climate accord, which are serious blows to the Obama administration’s previous efforts to fight climate change.
On the other hand, though, when New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts senator Edward Markey introduced their Green New Deal proposal earlier this year, they urged the country to mobilize “on a scale not seen since World War II and the New Deal era” to fight climate change.
That’s some heavily-loaded language, considering World War II caused 70 to 85 million people to die.
Regardless of what our leaders believe, though, my friend’s sweaty observations of Paris were correct.
After a sweltering June and early July, Paris saw a record high temperature of 106.9 degrees on July 25, beating the previous record of 104.8 degrees set in 1947.
France’s summer heat wave resulted in more than 1,500 deaths, which is 1,000 more deaths than average for heat waves, according to the Associated Press.
Are those deaths normal, and are they a fault of our carbon-fueled lifestyles?
Naysayers will tell you fluctuating temperatures are a regular part of earth’s cycle, but scientific research compiled by thousands of global, independent scientists points toward an unusual trend in rising temperatures, which is clearly a result of human activity.
The facts speak for themselves — the earth’s surface in the last three decades has been warmer than any preceding decade since 1850, according to the fifth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The report concluded 1983 to 2012 was likely the warmest 30-year period of the last 1,400 years.
The report’s summary for policymakers covers the breadth of its findings, saying, “The atmosphere and ocean have warmed, the amounts of snow and ice have diminished, sea level has risen, and the concentrations of greenhouse gases have increased.”
Human influence, the report says, plays a significant role in those activities, as it is “extremely likely” that human influence has been the dominant cause of earth’s observed warming.
Our influence comes from human-produced greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, which have caused much of the observed increase in earth's temperatures over the past 50 years, the report says.
And sadly, I’m only scratching the surface of the issue here. The consequences of global warming are dire and possibly irreversible, even if we begin to make real changes immediately.
But skeptics will say it’s all fake, making the goal of stopping climate change — or at least alleviating its progression — even harder to attain.
We can thank deep-pocketed conservative and industrial lobbyists for that “fake news.”
Like the 1960s tobacco industry, the fossil fuel industry has been in full-blown propaganda mode since the IPCC’s first report was released in 1988.
And thanks to reporting by The Guardian, we know at least one company — ExxonMobil, an American multinational oil and gas corporation — was aware of climate change in 1981, seven years before the issue came into public knowledge.
According to The Guardian, a leaked email by an Exxon in-house climate expert “provides evidence the company was aware of the connection between fossil fuels and climate change” but spent the next 27 years spending millions to promote climate change denial.
Sadly, the big guys will continue funding politicians and misinformation campaigns until we’re knee deep in the consequences.
Who should we trust — the thousands of accredited scientists who’ve slaved away at accruing detailed, factual data, or the deep state politicians and industrial insiders who get fat dollars for saying what people would like to hear?
Editor's note: This is the BH-FP's first installment of Point/Counterpoint, in which news staff — and even members of the community — can talk civilly about two sides of one issue without any anger or drama. To suggest topics you'd like to see discussed on the BH-FP's Opinion page, email news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.