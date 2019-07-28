CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ryan Scott Carter, born 2001, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary; warrant served; due in court Aug. 14.
Harlan Lee Harrison II, born 1981, Bolivar; class D stealing — $750 or more, class B felony first-degree property damage; summons issued; due in court July 31.
Raymond Lee Easter, born 1986, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; due in court Nov. 27.
Russell Len Chappell, born 1971, Dunnegan; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Damean Michael Moreland, born 1994, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree assault; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Leland Russell Seymour Jr., born 1988, Bolivar; class D failure to register as sex offender; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Michael A. Bootier, born 1968, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance (5); summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Tate Rentals, Bolivar, vs. Gary W. Bowen, Morrisville, and Tawanna Hamilton Bowen, Morrisville; small claims; tried by court, judgment entered against defendants for $2,532 plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Joseph R. Beck, Bolivar; registration of foreign judgment; judgment entered, other final disposition plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Marsha L. Durst, Fair Play; suit on account; default judgment against Durst for $3,632 plus court costs.
Shawn Hayes, Bolivar, vs. Lucas E. Lynch, Bolivar, and Stefannie Eddlemon, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,450 plus court costs and possession of premises at 425 N. Russell, Bolivar.
Margaret E. Gregory, Pleasant Hope, vs. Robert Hill, Lone Oak, Texas, and Joanna Hill, Lone Oak, Texas; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $3,978 and 9-percent annual interest.
Schmidt Pump Service, Stockton, vs. Bernice Hosier, Halfway; small claims; tried by court, judgment entered $2.287 plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Donald Kozlowski, Bolivar; contract; consent judgment against Kozlowski for $15,105 and statutory rate annual interest, plus court costs.
Sharon A. Radford, Oglesby, Illinois, vs. Alan Pitts, Bolivar; small claims; default judgment against Pitts for $650 plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Terry Cain, Pleasant Hope; contract; change of venue granted.
Blucurrent Credit Union, vs. Thomas D. Smith et al; promissory note; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, vs. Alexandra Fowler; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC, vs. Wilma Justet, suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Missouri Department of Revenue vs. Buddy A. Kennedy; tax lien.
Missouri Department of Revenue vs. Sharron K. Kennedy; tax lien.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Michael L. Small; contract - other.
Midland Funding LLC vs. James Summers; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Brian E. Proctor and Julie L. Proctor.
Zachary Schmidt and Alice Schmidt.
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cara M. Waits and Damien M. Waits.
Carmen Holt and Todd D. Holt.
Paige M. Lively and Carlos A. Lively.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, July 19
• A 46-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• David Orrell, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to appear, forgery, identity theft and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Hugo Espinoza Jr., 23, was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt and resisting arrest.
• Christopher Pritchard, 40, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Jerry Courtois, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Saturday, July 20
No reports provided.
Sunday, July 21
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 46
• Sandra Carter, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
• A 17-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 325th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 64/South 198th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to South 147th Road/Mo. 215 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 90th Road for a threat.
Monday, July 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 42
• Amy Shackleford, 43, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 128th Road for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. KK for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 455th Road for harassment.
Tuesday, July 23
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 41
• A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven Hudgens, 21, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to show proof of insurance and seatbelt violation.
• Lacrista Todd, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Deputies responded to West Auburn street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Mt. Gilead Road for a fight.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Arthur Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. J for shots heard.
Wednesday, July 24
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 43
• Anthony Bodine, 50, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Kaijuanda Sutton, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 25-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Danse Nelson, 30, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Tillery Street for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 126th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to Rt. F/Rt. KK for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 140th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of South Leonard Place for an active shooter drill.
Thursday, July 24
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 41
• Rebecca Shivers, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Terry Garner, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
• Megan McNancy, 25, of Fair Grove was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another, equipment violation, failure to produce license on demand, failure to register a vehicle, speeding, no headlights when required, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, stealing, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of controlled substance.
• A 40-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 128th Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Tilden Street for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of West Broadway Street for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Mary Street for a suspicious person.
COMMISSION MINUTES
Tuesday, June 25
● Hancock and Austin present.
● Minutes of last session approved.
● Liquor licenses were issued to Hannah Enterprises in Fair Play, Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville, Fast N Friendly in Bolivar.
● Zach Butler with Great Plains Oil Co. visited with the commissioner regarding oil products used at the road and bridge department.
● A budget hearing was held to amend the deputy sheriff salary supplement fund for grant funds received for 2019-2020. Austin moved to amend revenues and expenditures to allow for the grant. Hancock seconded. Motion was approved unanimously.
● Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
Friday, June 28
● Hancock and Austin present.
● Minutes of last session approved.
● Liquor licenses were issued for the Fraternal Order of the Bears 30 in Humansville, Laney’s in Pleasant Hope, Historic Bolivar Speedway, Don’s Bait Shop in Fair Play, Deb’s Fresh Market in Humansville, Kathy’s Pasta in Bolivar, 7C’s Winery in Walnut Grove, Go Petticoat Junction in Humansville and McCracken Ancestral Spirits Distillery in Fair Play.
● The June 2019 fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Thursday, June 27.
● Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion was approved unanimously.
● Assessor Rita Lemmon presented contract for pictomery services with Eagleview. Due to no other companies having certain technology offered, there was no legal bid process. Austin made a motion to enter into contract services with Eagleview. Hancock seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously.
● The commission had a conference call with Cathy Nugent and Theodora Oringher, PC, regarding the opioid lawsuit.
● The oath of office was administered to Nelda Darnell, William Ellerbee, Debbie Vastine, Claudia Lower and Mary Sebade as members of the Polk County Council on Aging board.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Matthew Alvin Hempel, 24, Lebanon and Abigail Dawn Martin, 24, Mountain Grove.
Morgan D. Jenkins, 42, Bolivar and Kimberly Kay Wolfe, 48, Bolivar.
Wesley Bruce Tripp, 23, Bolivar and Ashley Renee Bowen, 21, Bolivar.
Jeffrey Scott Kiley, 46, Morrisville and Kimberly Ann Kresanek-Dye, 47, Morrisville.
Brady Franklin Gambriel, 44, Bolivar and Lakresha Autumn Larimer, 27, Elkland.
Zachary David McIntire, 34, Bolivar and Daysi Carol Hawkins, 26, Bethel.
