CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Toby Daniel Holland Jr., Bolivar, born 2000; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Aaron Charles Rhoads, Bolivar, born 1991; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Rhoads was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony theft.
Aaron Charles Rhoads, Bolivar, born 1991; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class C felony second-degree burglary, class D felony second-degree burglary and class D felony stealing; seven years prison on each count, to be served concurrently.
Glenda L. Skibo, Fair Play, born 1970; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Coral Amethyst Trail, Springfield, born 1999; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Paul W. Ross, Bolivar, born 1965; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Ross was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class D felony operated vehicle without valid license.
Megan Lilly Ann Vance, Walnut Grove, born 1997; class E felony manufacture of 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Danyalle Elaine Bailey, Dunnegan, born 1993; class D felony stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Nicholas Taylor Gardner, Brighton, born 1990; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest; six years and three years prison, respectively, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Nicholas Taylor Gardner, Brighton, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
James David Peacock Jr., Bolivar, born 1993; class D felony second-degree burglary; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Vincent R. Mansell Jr., El Dorado Springs, born 1980; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class E felony first-degree property damage; five years and four years prison, respectively, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Christopher Shaun Pratt, Humansville, born 1985; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Judge James A. Hackett:
Theodore Wallace Harpool, Osceola, born 1969; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; eight years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Joseph Kane Thornton, Branson, born 1978; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Amanda Hope Stoops, Springfield, born 1977; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sara Gene Parkhurst, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony receiving stolen property; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Patrick Lynn Murphey II, born 1995, Bolivar; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe, born 1990, Buffalo; class B felony first-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $35,000 bond; due in court Jan. 8.
Tricia Ann Mott, born 1982, Halfway; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; warrant issued; $45,000 bond; due in court Jan. 8.
Vincent D. Mansell Jr., born 1980, El Dorado Springs; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Alkhowaiter Adbullah Faisal, born 1995, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Jan. 29.
Donte Allen Keigan Edington, born 1998, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $10,000 bond.
Tracy Lee Storment, born 1965, Bolivar; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; warrant issued; $10,000 bond.
Michael D. Lapham, born 1994, Bolivar; class E felony non-support — total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Jan. 15.
George D. Berziel, 49, Bolivar; class A felony first-degree assault — serious physical injury, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $250,000 bond plus conditions.
Kayla Lea Gallagher, born 1990, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court Feb. 5.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry Baker; suit on account.
Valerie A. Dodd vs. Jason C. Dodd; motion to modify.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Phillip Hodges; breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Virginia R. McKellips; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kimberly A. Williams and Brent A. Williams.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Sharp, Jerry Lee and Sharp, Verna J. to Jones, Thomas J. and Jones, Diana L.;LT 41 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT42 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 43 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 44 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 45 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 46 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 LT 47 Pomme De Terre Recreational Center 1950 PB1/5 FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 51.
Fox Field LC to D K & L Properties LLC; LT 1 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122.
Morgan, Dustin and Morgan, Jessica to Sorbel, Dawn N.; STR 26-34-23 /E/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/245 FF Part Of North 15 Acres Beg At Ne Corner.
Hester, James W. Jr. Trust and Hester, Lisa A Trust to Grimes, Ashleigh Norell; STR 9-31-22 /Se/Nw FF Less 737/993 STR 9-31-22 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
McCarthy, Richard Trust and McCarthy, Mavis Trustee and McCarthy, Larry Dean Trustee to McCarthy, Mavis; LT 1 STR 5-33-21 /W/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line W1/2 Lot 1+ North Row Hwy 32.
McCarthy, Mavis to Brandon McCarthy Farms LLC; LT 1 STR 5-33-21 /W/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of East Line W1/2 Lot 1 + North Row Hwy 32.
Keltner, Susan C. to Rowan, Ashley and Rowan, Justin; STR 8-32-24 /Se/Ne STR 8-32-24 /Sw/Ne AC 30 FF 30 Acres Off South Side STR 8-32-24 N/Se/Nw AC 6 FF 6 Acres Of The North 1/2 STR 8-32-24 S/Se/Nw AC 6 FF 6 Acres Of The South 1/2 STR 8-32-24 /Nw/Se FF Less Water Right Described STR 8-32-24 /Ne/Se AC 15 FF North 15 Acres STR 8-32-24 /Ne/Se AC 20 FF South 25 Acres.
Allen, Krystal to Allen, Aaron; LT 3 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 7 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 2 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF Less CS13/25 3 Acres Off South Side LT 4 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 5 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 6 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF 6A ? Part Of Lot 6 Beg At Northern Most Corner LT 6 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF 6B ? Part Of Lot 6 Beg At Ne Corner Lt 2 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 SUR BK/PG: CS13/25 FF 3 Acres Off South Side.
Thomas, Robert A. and Thomas, Monica A. to Sherman, Dolores R.; Lt 83 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Rotramel, Allen Carl to Rotramel, Allen C. and Hugo, Gayle L.; STR 5-32-23 E/Se/Se STR 5-32-23 W/Se/Se FF Less 2 ACDSZ Off West Side.
Sharman, Stephen and Sharman, Jacqueline to Russell, Daniel and Russell, Norma; STR 30-34-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/51 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Sharman, Stephen and Sharman, Jacqueline to Henenberg, Clarence N.; STR 30-34-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/51 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
King, Ryder T. and King, Kayla M. to Mpofu, MgCini and Mpofu, Julie; LT 9 Porter Place Phase 5 13&14-33-23 PB8/91.
DCBC LLC to Sechler Holdings LLC; LT 1 Honduran Heights 13-33-23 PB7/108 SUR BK/PG: PB7/149 FF Lot 1 Of BC W/Easement.
Tate Properties LLC to Baker Enterprises Group LLC; LT SS Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 174' West Of Ne Corner 172' X 49'.
Swanson, Jane D. to Zollinger, Gary J. and Zollinger, Annie M.; STR 18-35-24 /Sw/Sw FF East 300'.
Triple G Enterprises LLC to Wallace, Bryce Christian and Wallace, Autumn Leigh; STR 8-31-21 /W/Sw FF Less Tract In Sw Corner+ Less Tract 1 Of RS 4/508 W/Easement STR 7-31-21 /E/Se FF Lying On East Side Of PH Spfd Road W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Dec. 29
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 56
• Dustin McNerney, 36, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• A 24-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• A 42-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Hope Street for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a well-being check.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• Justin Ward, 21, of Lincoln was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Brandon Rummel, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct, driving while revoked/suspended, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and property damage.
• Thomas Phillips Jr., 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for distribution of controlled substance.
• Forest O'Keefe, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for careless and reckless driving.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. K for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 83/East 425th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
• Deputies responded to East 400th Road/Rt. P for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/Mo. 32 for a well-being check.
