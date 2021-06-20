CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Eugene C. Cokenower, born 1979, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court June 30.
Jason Shane Parsley, born 1982, Stockton; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; summons issued; due in court June 30.
John Francis Ryan III, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court June 30.
Kenneth Charles Lancaster, born 1975, Fair Play; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court June 30.
David John Soldavini, born 1960, Fair Play; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court June 30.
Damien Marcus Waits, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Damien Marcus Waits, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Carl R. Cossins, born 1965, Morrisville; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; initial appearance July 28.
Kendal Ray Jones, born 1985, Morrisville; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court July 7.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Charles E. Tennison; contract — other.
Virginia Williams vs. Kenneth J. Zellers, Director of Revenue et al; declaratory judgment.
Geiger Ready-Mix Co., Inc. vs. Johnathon T. Shepard; suit on account.
TD Management Inc. vs. Jordan L. Horton et al; rent and possession.
Drew R. Stockstill vs. Director of Revenue; DL revoc review.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeremy P. Kelso; suit on account.
Pomeroy Investments vs. Wisdom Investments LLC et al; breach of contract.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Boonyakiti, Kendra and Boonyakiti, Michael to Biggers, Daniel and Petersen, Katherine; LT 5 Southtown 3rd 13-33-23 PB7/11.
Skinkle, John Lee and Skinkle, Amanda K. to Hernandez, Roberto and Hernandez, Sandra; LT15 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83.
Russell, Jim to Alvarado, Savannah Dawn; LT 8 River Valley Estates 20+21-33-22 PB8/145.
Mincks, Michelle and Hopkins, Jason to L & K Roweton Investments LLC; LT13 Holt 2nd Addition 6-33-22 PB6/95 LT 14 Holt 2nd Addition 6-33-22 PB6/95.
Bullard, Carol to Blewer, Arnold B. and Blewer, Leah; LT 2A Oakland Park #2 2-33-23PB7/146 FF Less North 22.24'.
Gilstrap, Julie D. to Malear, Kevin; LT 40 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
DCBC LLC to Jenkins, Jarrett Alan and Jenkins, Shelby Daynair; STR 25-34-23 Ne/Se/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of 12 River Ridge.
Wolf, Donna L. and Smith, Larry to Dill, Matthew J.; STR 26-32-23 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Wilkinson, Ryan to Patel, Ami and Patel, Riken; LT 16 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Fisher, Gary A. to Russell, James A.; LT 13 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Taylor, Jared W. Trust and Taylor, Tiffany L Trust to Hall, Casey; LT 4 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
W H & F LLC to James Morgan LLC; LT 3 STR 2-34-24 /W/Ne FF Lying South + West Of Hwy 13.
Aaron Bass Farms LLC to Butler, William Zachary and Butler, Margaret; STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw FF South 363'.
McKnight, Daniel and McKnight, Linda to Mayfield, Curtis; STR 25-34-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner Nese STR 25-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Strip 33 Rods Wide Off West Side Beg At Ne Corner.
Ozarks Investment Properties LLC to Hamrick, Dorothea and Hamrick, Joseph; LT 6 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 28 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Sechler, Shay A. to Duvall, Earl William III and Duvall, Julie R.; LT 1 BL 8 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 Pb2/9 FF East 1/2 Of West 1/2 LT 2 BL 8 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 Ff East 1/2 Of West 1/2 LT 1 BL 8 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 Pb2/9 FF West 8' Of East 1/2 BL 8 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Beg At South Row Of East Summit Street.
Reed Enterprises LLC to Paul, Tyler and Paul, Kristen; LT 14 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164. Gibbs, Peggy to Pulkrabek, David J. and Rainey, Barbara J.; STR 9-31-22 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner STR 9-31-22 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Watkins, Randy L. and Watkins, Shirlene J. to Gentry, Brenda and Gentry, Dale; LT 8 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Horn, Jason and Horn, Samantha to Maddox, Robert E.; LT 1 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 2 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 5 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East41' LT 7 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East 41' LT 8 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East 41' LT 9 BL 40 Flemington Original FF 40' Off East End LT 10 BL 40 Flemington Original FF 40' Off East End.
Kelly, Michael L. to Buttress, Jimmie L. and Buttress, Robin C.; LT 9 Woodlake Estates 20-33-24 PB5/15.
Walker, Gregory S. Trust and Walker, Myrna L. Trust to Walker, Gregory S.; LT 2 STR 31-34-22 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/176 FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 31-34-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 31-34-22 /S/Nw STR 31-34-22 /Nw/Nw FF Less All Described STR 31-34-22 /Sw/Ne FF Triangular Tract In Nw Corner Beg At Nw Corner.
Walker, Gregory S. to Cap Holdings LLC; STR 31-34-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 31-34-22 /S/Nw STR 31-34-22 /Nw/Nw FF Less All Described STR 31-34-22 /Sw/Ne FF Triangular Tract In Nw Corner Beg At Nw Corner LT 2 STR 31-34-22 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/176 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
McCroskey Taylor, Debra Jeanne and Taylor, Debra Jeanne McCroskey and Taylor, James to Bellamy, Ruth; STR 33-33-23 W/Sw/Nw.
Golf Course Homes LLC and Monett Apartments LLC to Ables, Terry and Ables, Miranda; STR 33-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/57 FF Tract 7-Beg At Nw Corner.
Nations, William James and Hall, Sandra to Wooliver, Kenny; STR 29-32-23 //Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Cahoj, Edward Lynn to Cahoj, Patricia Anita; STR 20-34-21 /Sw/Ne FF W/Easement.
Reaves, Seth and Reaves, Amber to Reaves, Karon L.; STR 5-32-22 /Se/Nw FF Beg 393' North Of Sw Corner.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Gerald L. Trustee to Potts, Leslie W. and Potts, Shirley F.; LT E3 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Vest, Richard Lee to Vest, Denise M.; LT 5 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 LT 6 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12.
Chodha, Sandeep and Chodha, Bindu to Ridge Investment Group LLC; LT 1 Ridge View Subdivision PB10/21.
