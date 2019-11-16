CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ember M. Lujan, Bolivar, born 2001; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Nov. 27.
Shawn E. Trent, Brighton, born 1992; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; class E felony resisting arrest; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third or subsequent; warrant served; held on $45,000 bond; due in court Nov. 20.
Edward T. Hargrave, Bolivar, born 1983; class E felony non-support; warrant issued; $500 cash only bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
World Acceptance Of Mo. vs. Joshua P. Bies; breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA Na. vs. Jeremy W. Haight; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Donald R. Koogler; breach of contract.
Delbert L. Parker vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit Dr Pv 302.306 RSMo.
Rhonda F. Bender vs. Tiffany Conley; small claims over $100.
Aaron M. Chavez vs. Shadera Kellog; motion to modify.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Steven McCoy; suit on account.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. John T. Attebury et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Edward L. Cahoj and Patricia A. Cahoj.
Jaime R. Sprague and Eddie F. Sprague.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Smith, Mitzi K. to Cowan, James R. and Cowan, Kristopher L.; STR 8-32-24 /Sw/Sw STR 7-32-24 E/Se/Se STR 18-32-24 /Se/Ne STR 17-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-32-24 /Se/Sw STR 17-32-24 /Ne/Nw AC 10 FF North 10 Acres STR 17-32-24 /Nw/Nw STR 18-32-24 /Ne/Ne STR 7-32-24 /Nw/Se AC 25 FF 25 Acres Off West Side Subject To 307/191 + 302/545.
Cowan, John E. to Cowan, James R. and Cowan, Kristopher L.; STR 8-32-24 /Sw/Sw STR 7-32-24 E/Se/Se STR 18-32-24 /Se/Ne STR 17-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-32-24 /Se/Sw STR 17-32-24 /Ne/Nw AC10 FF North 10 Acres STR 17-32-24 /Nw/Nw STR 18-32-24 /Ne/Ne STR 7-32-24 /Nw/Se FF 25 Acres Off West Side Subject To 307/191 + 302/545.
Hager, Robert J. and Hager, Jeffrey S. to DCBC LLC; LT 5 Karlin Acres 1st 30-33-22 PB8/117.
Cloyd, Brent E. Trust to Martinez, Samuel Arthur and Martinez, Shirlee Irene; LT 1 Lakewood Hills Final 3rd Partial Replat PB 8/189.
Reed, Roy L. and Reed, Amber J. to Curtis, Joseph F. and Curtis, Cindy D.; STR 4-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
McCarty, Jerry L. By POA and McCarty, Morgan D. POA to CRMMC LLC; STR 13-34-23 //Sw SUR BK/Pg: CS14/71 FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
L & L Real Estate Holdings LLC to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 25 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat PB9/131.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Hoover & Associates Real Estate Inc.; LT 8 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Dobson, Charles L. and Dobson, Lisa M. to Smith, Wayne E. and Smith, Suzann; LT 6 STR 3-34-23 //Ne AC 10 FF 10 Acres In Square Form In Se Corner.
Barton, Melba A. and Dickens, Melba A. to Roderick, Jay Bryan and Roderick, Kayla Nicole; STR 10-33-21 //E FF Beg At Intersection Of Schofield Road + Blue Mound Road.
Myers, Jeffrey A. and Myers, Rebecca E. to McCrimmon, Jordan; LT 7 White Oak Drive 4-33-23 PB6/54.
Maze, Daniel and Maze, Lyndsay to Lennox, Keith and Lennox, Myranda; STR 16-33-23 /W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/99 FF Tract A- North 528.15' Lying East Of Hwy
T. Dablemont, Larry A. and Dablemont, Gloria J. to Dablemont, Larry A. and Dablemont, Gloria J. and Dablemont, Christina Lynn; STR 9-34-22 E/Se/Se.
Miller, Travis and Miller, Angel to Hodson, Carol and Hodson, Carlos; LT 1 Pleasant Hope Hills 36-32-22 PB3/13 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 2 STR 36-32-22 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 2 Ph Hills A Part Of Lot 1 Lt 2 Pleasant Hope Hills 36-32-22 PB3/13 FF Beg At Ne Corner A Part Of Lot 1.
Feind, Kenneth Caleb and Feind, Nicole J. to Haraldson, Brenda K.; STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 42 Rods + 12' South + 1 Rod East Of Nw Corner.
Childress Family Trust and McMurren, Barbara Lynn Trustee and Jarvis, Lisa Ann Trustee to Jarvis, Lisa Ann; LT 2 BL 9 Original Bolivar FF Lot 1 Of Subdivision Of Lots 2 + 3 ? LT 3 BL 9 Original Bolivar FF Lot 1 Of Subdivision Of Lots 2 + 3 ?.
Childress Family Trust and McMurren, Barbara Lynn Trustee and Jarvis, Lisa Ann Trustee to McMurren, Barbara and McMurren, Rodney; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg In Middle Of Street N Of Ne Corner.
Stokes, Sally Lu to Stokes, Robert W. and Petersen, Patsy A.; STR 6-31-21 W/Ne/Se.
Bixler, Jeffrey P. and Bixler, Volynne Y. to Brown, Terre Lee Jr.; STR 20-35-24 /Ne/Se FF West 330'.
Seippel, Norma D. and Carpenter, Mario Edward and Carpenter, Leanne to Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sara J.; LT 3 STR 4-34-22 //Nw FFBeg At Nw Corner
Gilmore, John Michael Trust and Gilmore, Margaret Halada Trust and Gilmore, Peggy Trust to Herman, Joseph F. and Herman, Teresa; STR 12-33-24 //Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Wolfe, Jason R. and Wolfe, Sunshine to Peterson, Mark and Peterson, Randy; LT 9 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Kersey, Marcia L. and Schnagl, Marcia L. and Schnagl, Corey to Contreras, Alex G.; LT H BL 16 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 150' South Of Ne Corner Subject To Easement.
Robinson, Lena L. and Mullins, Lena L. and Mullins, Earl D. to Mullins, Earl D. and Mullins, Lena L.; STR 7-32-21 /N/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner 660' X 330'.
Wade, Robert G. Trust to Rapp, Samuel Benjamin and Rapp, Viridiana Morales; LT 22 Original Bolivar FF Lying On North Side Of Jackson Street STR 1-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Outlot22.
Marshall, Billy Ray Trustee and Drew, April Trustee and Garrett, Benton R Trust and Garrett, Deanna J. Trust to Gray, Jonathan and Gray, Melissa; STR 28-34-23 /Nw/Se.
Rothmayer, Erich Sr. to Littlewood, Traci; LT 6 BL 14 East Addition Humansville FF Subject To 229/69.
Wood, Rodger L. and Wood, Carolyn L. to Blosch, Randolph L. and Blosch, Barbara L.; LT 29 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Garrison, Carroll A. to Murphree Roberts, Michael S. and Murphree Roberts, Sharman K. and Roberts, Michael S. Murphree and Roberts, Sharman K. Murphree; STR 36-32-22 Sw/Ne/Ne FF S1/2 Swnene STR 36-32-22 Nw/Ne/Ne FF S1/2 Nwnene STR 36-32-22 Sw/Ne/Ne FF N1/2 Swnene/
Green, Billy L. and Green, Lisa C. to Kessler, Colten Lane; STR 11-31-22 /E/Sw FF Beg 220' South Of Ne Corner.
Banks, Colleen Boyd to Banks, Michael; STR 28-33-23 /Ne/Sw SUR BL/PG: RS3/26 FF Tract A-Beg On South Line STR 28-33-23 /Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS3/26 FF Tract B-Beg On South Line STR 28-33-23 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/26 FF Tract B-Beg On South Line Nesw.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 56
- Randall Culbertson, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- A 27-year-old Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- James Robertson, 42, of Higginsville was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 163rd Road for a stolen vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 170th Road for a burglary in progress.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for an animal call.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 128th Road for a well-being check.
- Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for theft.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 48
- A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- A 48-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 235th Road for trespassing.
- Deputies responded to the 400 block of North Main Street for a suspicious vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Mill Street for a disturbance.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 200th Road for a domestic physical.
- Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 394th Road for a stolen vehicle.
