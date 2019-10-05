CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Timothy Ray Gean, 38, Mountain Grove; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2); warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Oct. 9.
James David Peacock Jr., 26, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2); warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Oct. 16.
Katherine Nicole Beckett, born 1997, Willard; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Rebecca Rose Beale, born 1981, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Karon L. Reaves, born 1961, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 23.
James Roy Hignight, born 1969, Pleasant Hope; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Melissa Monique Dodd, born 1982, Springfield; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; warrant served; $15,000 bond with conditions; due in court Oct. 9.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County circuit court:
Kelly Wilkinson vs. Joanna Lucas; landlord complaint.
1st Financial Bank USA vs. Shanay Harvey; contract — other.
DD Properties and Investment vs. Kevin T. McMillan et al; rent and possession.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Regina Gilmore et al; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA vs. Kayla McClanahan; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tow vs. Larry Sanders; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA vs. Darla Reynolds et al; promissory note.
Ashley Bundy et al vs. Cale Nolan; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rebecca M. Meredith and Michael J. Meredith.
Erika L. Pettiecord and Nathan R. Pettiecord.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bad Bob Investments LLC to LAHR Rentals LLC; LT 54 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Sikes, Twyla and Sikes, Lester to Tyler, Holly and Tyler, Martin; Str 35-34-23 N/Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS8/174 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Meyer, Michael E. to Manes, Robin and Manes, Melinda; Str 6-33-22 SUR BK/PG: RS4/288 FF Tract Situated In Sec 6 + 7 Beg At Pin At Sw Corner Nw Sec7 W/Eas Str 7-33-22 SUR BK/PG RS4/288 FF Tract Situated In Sec 6 + 7 Beg At Pin At Sw Corner Nw Sec7 W/Eas.
Humansville Congregation Of Jehovahs Witnesses and Capps, Jeffrey C. Trustee and Critchfield, Billy J. Trustee and Cauthon, J. D. Trustee to Valley Farms Corp.; Str 8-35-24 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw Diagonal Nwse Str 8-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nw Diagonal Nwse.
Slaamot, Susie and Slaamot, Gary to Damore, Matt Allen; Str 1-33-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg 224.5' East Of Sw Corner 208' X 104'.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Justin Estate and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative to Rovenstine, Charles S. and Rovenstine, Sarah L.; BL 1 Halfway Original FF Beg 50' West Of Ne Corner 57' X 127.5'.
Select Genetics LLC to Aviagen North America Inc.; Str 9-31-21 //Nw FF Part Lying On East Side Of Hwy AB Beg At Nw Corner Of Section Str 25-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Less Strip 3' Wide Off West Side LT 1 Str 4-31-21 /W/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner W1/2 Lot 1 Nw Lt 1 Str 5-31-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Of W1/2 Lot 1 Nw Section 4 Str 25-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Lt 1 Str 4-31-21 /W/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Case, Gerald L. Trustee and Contract Account Services Exchange Inc. and Defined Benefit Pension Plan to Hilburn, David R. and Hilburn, Debra A.; Lt D Way-Forty Subdivision 15-32-21 PB6/47.
Case, Gerald L. and Case, Alberta A. to Hilburn, David R. and Hilburn, Debra A.; Lt D Way-Forty Subdivision 15-32-21 PB6/47.
Monett Apartments LLC and Golf Course Homes LLC to Sikes, Patrick; Str 33-32-22 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: PB10/13 FF Tract 5-Beg At Nw Corner.
Dodson, Marilyn D.Trust and Dodson, James A. Trust and Dodson, Jama L. Trustee and Dodson, James D Trustee to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; Str 23-32-24 /E/Sw FF Lying West Of East 1/2 Of RR Row Less Described.
Myers, Kenneth E. Trust and Myers, Barbara A, Trust to Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta; Str 7-34-23 /E/Sw FF Less West 493' Sesw+ North 245' +Nesw + North 245' Of Sesw.
HCH Developments LLC to Hamlet Construction LLC; Lt 81 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR Bk/PG: PB9/110.
Hamlet Construction LLC to Jones, Wyatt Joseph and Jones, Delpha; Lt 81 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170 SUR BK/PG: PB9/110.
Gardner, Pat to Bradshaw, Jerry and Bradshaw, Kim; Lt 5 Prairie Lane Estates 23-33-23 PB7/86 SUR BK/PG: RS4/341 FF Tract 2-Beg At Ne Corner LT 6 Prairie Lane Estates 23-33-23 PB7/86 SUR BK/PG: RS4/341 FF Tract 3-Beg At Ne Corner.
Cunningham, Wade A. and Cunningham, C. Shontel to Cunningham, Wade A. and Cunningham, C. Shontel; Str 7-34-22 /Nw/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner Str 7-34-22 /N/Sw FF Less 1 Acre In Se Corner Nesw.
S & W Foreclosure Corp. and Logan, Mark J. to Midfirst Bank; Str 12-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg Where West Line Intersects South Row Of Hwy 32 297' X 297'.
Kennedy, John Robert and Kennedy, Lydia L. to Crites, Zachery T. and Crites, Clarice M.; Str 20-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Tract 2 RS2/39 Beg On East Line Less RS3/224.
Sly, Mike to Sheppeck Properties LLC; Lt 1 BL D Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 FF South 45' LT 2 BL D Gordon Dale Country Lots 11-33-23 PB1/28 FF North 30'.
Stockdale, Dallas J. and Stockdale, Karen A. to Ricke, James F. and Ricke, Kathleen; Str 12-33-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG RS1/93 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
McCurry, David S. and McCurry, Sheryl L. to McCurry, Zane David; STR 28-32-22 W/Ne/Nw FF South 200' STR 28-32-22 /Se/Nw FF North 38 Rods+36 Links Lying West Of West Row Of Hwy 13.
Fore, John and Fore, Rhonda to Renfro, Stephen: STR 17-33-22 W/Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG RS3/148 FF Tract A-Beg At Se Corner.
Parks, Phyllis Trust to Nations, William James; Str 29-32-23 //Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Jenkins, Russell W. and Jenkins, Diana G. to Hartshorn, Armondo A. and Hartshorn, Shawna D.; LT 1 STR 18-34-23 /S/Sw LT 2 STR 18-34-23 /S/Sw STR 18-34-23 /Sw/Se FF Lying West Of Hwy Less643/102 + 643/105 + 634/1908.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Sept. 29
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• Thomas Beal, 22, of Warsaw was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Leigh Long, 42, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for assault.
• John Savala, 32, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on suspicion of failure to pay child support.
• A 26-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, property damage, stealing and possession of a firearm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 500th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 170th Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Sunrise Street for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 435th Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Anita Avenue for theft.
Monday, Sept. 30
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• Justin Rogers, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Lisa Cayer, 49, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, property damage and stealing.
• Streeter Blair, 23, of Springfield was arrested for violating probation.
• Taylor Vineyard, 26, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
• A 45-year-old Weaubleau man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Dana Woods, 51, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Serenity Coffer, 32, of Billings was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 37-year-old Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 43-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to Rt. O/Rt. V for a traffic stop.
• Deputies responded to Rt. H/East 515th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Cypress Street for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 130th Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 244th Road for trespassing.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 62
• A 36-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Melissa Dodd, 36, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Kylie Parsons, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for cut in on overtaken vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, following too closely, forgery, identity theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Glenk, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle, harassment, speeding, operating a vehicle with no insurance and trespassing.
• Ronnie Gregory, 55, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• A 51-year-old Wheatland man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Goff Jr., 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing.
• A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of weapon.
• A 18-year-old Dunnegan man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 140th Road for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. H for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. RB for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 353rd Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Cypress Street for a fight.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• A 48-year-old Mountain Home, Arkansas, man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Jimmy Jones, 58, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Myrick Jr., 19, of Bolivar was arrested for delivering controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 21-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• William Davis, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of controlled substance.
• A 44-year-old man from Halfway was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 10000 block of West Farm Road 141 for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of West English Street for a physical assault.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Sept. 6
El Macho Taco, 102 Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Refrigerator needs thermometer. 2. Cabinets dirty.
Next Stop, 103 W Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow up; 1 critical; Sneeze guard not provided for hot hold unit; 3 non-critical; 1. Need to provide easy to clean walls in kitchen. 2. Facility dirty, needs organized. 3. Floor missing tiles.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Lighter stored on top of food contact items. 2. Food items not properly cooled. Both corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Dirty under ice machine. 2. Utensils improperly stored. 3. Dumpster missing lid.
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Mold growth inside ice machine; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Notcho Ordinary Taco, 793 E. 419, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical, 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Roosters BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizer not provided; 1 non-critical; Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Violations corrected on site.
Brenda's Cafe; 119 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Soda nozzles and ice machine dirty. Violations corrected on site.
Main Street Med; 115 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Food items not properly sealed and stored. 2. Employee not wearing closed toe shoes. Violations corrected on site.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Kum & Go No. 433, 2565 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Mold growth inside ice machine. 2. Fountain drink ice machine dirty. 1 non-critical; Microwave dirty.
Kum & Go No. 432, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Fountain machine ice machine moldy. 2. Soda fountain syrup area dirty. 3. Microwaves dirty. 2 non-critical; 1. Creamer machine dirty. 2. Kitchen floor tiles damaged.
The Well 4:14, 218 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical. 1. Food stored under drain line. 2. Door frame and garage door not properly sealed to outside. 3. Personal items not properly stored. Some violations corrected on site during inspection.
