CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Michael Ray Blankenship, Clinton, born 1972; probation violation; probation and previously suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Blankenship was originally placed on probation in May 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Crystal Mariah Latiker, Bolivar, born 1980; class D felony stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class A misdemeanor stealing; $100.
Louis Joey Leindecker III, Springfield, born 1988; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending completion of institutional treatment program. Leindecker was originally placed on probation in June 2018 for class C felony conspiracy to distribute/manufacture controlled substance.
Shawn Eugene Trent, Brighton, born 1992; class D felony second-degree burglary; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Darwin Edwin Higgins, Buffalo, born 1988; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D misdemeanor possession of marijuana; $100.
Edward Jerome Maynard III, Bolivar, born 1988; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation; class E felony resisting arrest; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Lindsay Rose Williams, Bolivar, born 1992; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year concurrent prison sentences. Williams was originally placed on probation in September 2011 for two counts class B felony distribution/delivery/manufacture controlled substance.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tricia Ann Mott, 37, Halfway; class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Sept. 11.
Johnnie Lee Ray Jr., 27, Buffalo; class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Sept. 11.
Charles Andrew Lee Barton, 40, Flemington; felony armed criminal action, class B felony second-degree assault, class E felony third-degree domestic assault; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Sept. 11.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Funding LLC vs. Amado Pena; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. vs. James Peacock; suit on account.
Lester E. Cox Medical Center vs. David Williams et al; breach of contract.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers vs. Amanda K. Smith; breach of contract.
Richard Hale vs. Steven Podhola; personal injury — vehicular.
Tyler Hale vs. Steven Podhola; personal injury — vehicular.
Ally Bank vs. Clint Sain; replevin.
Vicki J. McRay vs. Faith Bohl et al; habeas corpus — domestic.
Discover Bank vs. Michael C. Downs; contract — other.
Discover Bank vs. Michael Mattiesen; contract — other.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Judith Harper; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Jamie W. Williams; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Derik Moffett; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Vernon E. McKellips; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robyn Wilson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bryan Nelson; suit on account.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Jimmy White et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ashley Cooper and Christopher Cooper.
Richard J. Beesley and Haley A. Beesley.
Alexander Cooper and Laura Cooper.
Melissa Britton and Kurt Britton.
Rhonda K. Armstrong and Shawn D. Armstrong.
Kim M. Mesenbrink and Candy S. Mesenbrink.
Rhonda R. Rogers and Donald W. Rogers.
Amanda Mitchell and Keith Mitchell.
Carl R. Cossins and Shelly D. Cossins.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Aug. 17
- A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after officers responded for a report of domestic assault in the 700 block of West Fair Play Street.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Springfield Avenue. The driver fled on foot.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
- A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Mo. 13 and Broadway Street.
- A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving near South Pike Avenue and West Aldrich Road.
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Martin Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 18
- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on South Martin Avenue.
- A fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of South Clark Avenue.
- Jordan Riehm was arrested on a warrant on West Broadway Street after officers responded for a 911 hang up.
- A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on West Broadway Street.
- A woman was arrested on suspicion of distribution of controlled substance after officers responded to the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue for a report of shoplifting.
- A 58-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
- Tory Ray Vincent, 23, was arrested on a warrant on South Lillian Avenue.
- A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 19
- A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault on West San Martin Street.
- Forrest Snow O’Keefe, 18, was arrested on a warrant on East Laverne Street.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Mo. 32 and Buffalo Road.
- A non-suspicious death was reported on East Chestnut Street.
- Past property damage in the 100 block of West Forest Street was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 54
- Crystal Beckmon, 37, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- Paige Batson, 33, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Nicole Jackson, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to emergency siren and lights, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
- Nichole Sherrer, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for a well being check.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a suspicious person.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 545th Road for harassment.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 131st Road for property damage.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 58
- A 32-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance, failure to register a vehicle, resisting arrest, stealing/receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Noah Ray, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for sexual misconduct involving a child.
- Jeremy Giffin, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, violating parole and disturbing the peace.
- A 37-year-old Halfway woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- A 27-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of stealing/receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Brandon Carpenter, 29, of Galena was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.
- A 40-year-old Flemington man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 345th Road for a dispute in progress.
- Deputies responded to South Bolivar Road for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 564th Road for a domestic verbal.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Broadway Street for theft.
Thursday, Sept. 5
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 56
- Jerry Howell, 48, was arrested on a warrant for property damage.
- A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Deputies responded to Rt. H/East 495th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 83/South 115th Road for a domestic verbal.
- Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 340th Road for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. Z for a well-being check.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 564th Road for theft.
