Public record for Saturday, Sept. 14

CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Gregory Kimbro Carter, 27, Pleasant Hope; armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault and class B felony first-degree burglary; warrant served; posted $75,000 bond with conditions; due in court Oct. 16.
Jeffrey Tyler Reed, 25, Pleasant Hope; armed criminal action (2), class B felony first-degree assault (2) and class B felony first-degree burglary; warrant served; posted $75,000 bond with conditions; due in court Oct. 23.
Johnny Carl Davis Jr., born 1988, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
James E. Cantrell III, 39, Fair Play; class D felony stealing by deceit — $750 or more (5); warrant served; posted $49,999 bond with conditions; due in court Sept. 18.
Bittani Norale Miller, born 1992, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Nora Townsend; suit on account.
World Acceptance Corporation of Mis vs. Megan D. Ross; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation vs. William D. Higginbotham; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Mis vs. Julie R. Larson; breach of contract.
Lori Irek vs. Alyssa Hawkins; personal injury — vehicular.
Marilyn Gilmore vs. Dangelo Tucker; property damage.
Darrel W. Abel vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; other administrative review.
Meek Lumber Yard LLC vs. Alb & Associates LLC et al; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Hannah N. Dotson and Daniel W. Dotson.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Presley, Rickey and Presley, April to Presley, Bradley and Presley, Anna; Lt C Wishart Original Lt B Wishart Original FF Less15' Off South Side + Less 30' Off East Side Lt B Wishart Original FF Beg 30' West Of Ne Corner.
R & J Family Trust and Stevens, Rodney B. Trustee and Stevens, Jacquelyne F. Trustee to Carr, George; Str 26-32-22 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Moffett, Peggy P. to Canole, Philip; LT 28 BL 1 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 29 BL 1 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB 2/9 LT 30 BL 1 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB 2/9 LT 31 BL 1 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB 2/9.
CC Hodson LLC to CDC Rental Properties LLC; Lt 1 BL 17 Original Bolivar FF Northerly 45' 5" W/Easement Over Southerly 50' Of Easterly 25' Of LO.
Rains, Barbara A. and Harms, Jodie May to Rains, Barbara A. and Harms, Jodie May; Str 15-35-24 /Se/Se AC 10 FF East 10 Acres.
Swan, William G. Trust and Fosdick, Samuel Trustee to Fosdick, Samuel and Fosdick, Jeffery; Lt 4 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45.
Artz, Andrea S. to Painter, Jesse L.; LT 15 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129 LT 14 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Lay, William T. and Lay, Patty L.; LT15 Karlin Acres 5th Amended Lots 6-11 PB9/107.
Deornellis, Tim and Deornellis, Marlene Denise to Glenn, Steve and Glenn, Beth; Str 35-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 476' X 170'.
Thomas, Noella S. to Howard, Tamra and Endrizzi, James J.; Lt 3 BL 10 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF Less North 103'.
Guns & Glam LLC to Horn, Jason and Horn, Samantha; LT 1 BLl 40 Flemington Original LT 2 BL40 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 5 BL 40 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East 41' LT 7 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East 41' LT 8 BL 40 Flemington Original FF East 41' LT 9 BL 40 Flemington Original FF 40' Off East End LT 10 BL 40 Flemington Original FF 40' Off East End LT 13 BL 32 Flemington Original LT 14 BL 32 Flemington Original.
Evans, Shawn D. and Evans, Suzanne R. to SD Property Investments LLC; LT 9 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
DSI Assignments LLC and Teters Floral Products Inc. to W H & F LLC; Str 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Lying West Of Gary + North Of College Beg 622' S + 470' E Of Nw Corner.
Peden, Susan and McMillen, Susan and Peden, Bobby L. and Stanek, Kimberly and Lukavich, Nicole and Lukavich, Andrew to Peden, Bobby L. and Peden, Susan R.; LT 34 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie to Triplett, Richard; Lt 20 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Hartstock, Catherine and Hartstock, Theodore Jr. and Miller Galloway, Daniel and Miller Galloway, Chelcie and Galloway, Daniel Miller and Galloway, Chelcie Miller to Rains, Jeff; LT 4 Prairie Lane Estates 23-33-23 PB7/86 LT 4 Prairie Lane Estates 23-33-23 PB7/86 Sur Bk/Pg: RS4/341 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner.
Pollington, William Alan and Pollington, Anna Marie to Cournoyer, Jennifer Ann and Miraglia, Lois and Collins, Andrew; STR 10-32-23 E/Nw/Ne FF E1/2 E1/2 Nwne.
Pearsall, Lily M. and Porter, Jesse A. to Pearsall, Lily M.; LT 1 Tri Lakes Subdivision 10-35-24 PB4/30.
James, Regina to Redburn, Jason and Redburn, Janetta; Lt 14 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77.
Allen, Curt J. and Allen, Stacy D. to Dobbs, Preston and Dobbs, Olivia; LT 11 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78.
Gilmore, Regina Marie and Marvin, Regina Marie to Marvin, Edward Walter; Str 36-32-22 E/Ne/Ne.
Regions Bank to Smith, Brad and Smith, Helen; Lt 2 Str 3-34-23 /E/Nw Sur BK/PG: RS2/80 FF Beg On North Line.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Collector Of Revenue and Wilkins, Tiffany to Morrison, Edward; LT 13 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 14 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 15 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT16 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Hall, Roy and Hall, Denise and Collector Of Revenue to Hall, Donna; Lt 13 High Point Hills 20-33-24 PB5/17 FF With 1/14 Interest In Water System.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Nichols, Rose May Trust andWood, Linda Trustee and Collector Of Revenue to Cauthon, J. D. and Cauthon, Neta; LT 1 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville FF Beg At Se Corner LT 5 Strattons Addition Humansville FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 1 Of Fisher & Beatys.
Douglas, Ralph and Douglas, Linda to Poole, Walter A. and Poole, Dana J.; Lt 3 Woodlake Estates 20-33-24 PB5/15.
Bays Rentals LLC and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to Davison, Jody Paul; LT 14 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73 Sur BK/PG: RS4/57 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Osborn, Ray Edgar Estate and Osborn, Phillip Personal Representative and Sims, Karen Personal Representative and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Felton, Michael G. and Felton, Diana L.; LT 9 Hedgewood Subdivision 14-33-23 PB4/1.
Thompson, Allen L. and Thompson, Orpha D. to Deornellis, Timothy M. and Deornellis, Marlene D.; Str 26-32-24 W/Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
- 32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Food contact items stored on cloth towels.
- Rt 32 Cafe, 2131 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Dirty in hard to reach areas.
- Halfway School, 2150 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Dishes not dried properly.
- Church House Banquets; 2104 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Stalking was reported in the 600 block of West Wollard Street. A man was later arrested.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
- A lost billfold was reported in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Holt Avenue.
- Past larceny was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Street.
- A counterfeit $5 bill was turned over to officers at the Bolivar Police Department. The money had been received in the 1700 block of West Broadway Street.
- Sara Reann Coon, 19, was arrested on a warrant on North Boonville Avenue, Springfield.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Daniel Lee Presley, 40, was arrested on a warrant on East Lindon Street.
- William Deryl H. Davis, 41, was arrested on a warrant on East Mt. Gilead Road.
- Summer Dawn Blakeley, 37, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 22
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Elgin Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South Village Lane.
- Credit card fraud was reported in the 500 block of West Madison Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street.
- Jedadiah Ryan Watson, 38, was arrested on a warrant on West Colgate Street.
Friday, Aug. 23
- Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of South Oakland Avenue.
- A domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1800 block of East Laverne Street. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- A 47-year-old man was arrested on South Elgin Avenue on suspicion of assault.
Saturday, Aug. 24
- A verbal domestic disturbance was reported on West Jackson Street. A person was arrested.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 34-year-old woman was arrested.
- Theft was reported near the 500 block of South Gary Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 25
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of West Morgan Street.
- A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree stalking on East Maupin Street.
Monday, Aug. 26
A domestic disturbance was reported on East Auburn Street. A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
No reports provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Theft was reported near the 700 block of East Van Buren Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of East College Street. A 43-year-old man was arrested.
- A 38-year-old woman was arrested near South Boston Avenue and East Maupin Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault on East Broadway Street.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Officers responded to South Main Avenue for a mental health check.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Clark Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 30
- A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Clark Avenue.
- Daniel Lyle Voight, 41, was arrested on a warrant on West Broadway Street.
- A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on South Springfield Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Officers responded to the South Chicago Avenue for a mental health check.
- A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near North Albany Avenue and East Lindon Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Sept. 9
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 57
• Mike Keithley, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Timothy Henry, 31, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 35-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Dylan Smith, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. H for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of North Arthur Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East 508th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 500th Road for a suicidal subject.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• Justin Jackman, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 39-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Carolyn Hebeler, 46, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 86-year-old Flint, Texas, man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault.
• Madison Petersen, 23, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for a seat belt violation.
• Austin Bettencourt, 24, of Fair Play was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Justin Latiker, 30, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
• Melisa Lantz, 28, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 399th Road for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. B for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ohio Street for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 13 for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. PP for theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• William Cooper, 47, of Marshfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Joshua Austin, 26, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for speeding and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• A 46-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of forgery, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Rt. B for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 164th Road for stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 156th Road for a dispute in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 19
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Tax levy hearings were held in the commissioner’s office.
• The 2018 financial statement was received from the Bolivar Special Road District.
• A liquor license was issued to for Tilden Food Mart in Humansville.
• Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 430th and South 165th roads.
• Clarence Graves visited with the commission regarding East 480th Road.
• Legan made a motion to go into closed session for telephone conference call with John Edger with Edger Law Firm. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Legan made a motion to go back into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Humansville mayor Les Hendrich visited with the commission regarding a medical marijuana ordinance.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission met with Jason Sivils of Great River Associates, Keith Stevens of Ash Grove Aggregates and Pleasant Hope Public Works supervisor Rick Davis to discuss the governor’s cost share program.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 107th Road.
• Legan made a motion to accept a bid from Rex Smith Oil for $2.0507. Austin seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
Friday, Aug. 23
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The appointment of Derek Lankford as deputy sheriff was received from Sheriff Danny
Morrison and approved by Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
• Legan made a motion to approve invoice No. 3 from Great River Associates for $19,398.59 and pay as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously with Austin absent.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 180th, East 390th, East 430th and South 200th roads.
• Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
