CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel Pascal Lyon, born 1982, Flemington; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court Oct. 23.
Martin Shelton Browning, born 1986, Cross Timbers; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court Oct. 23.
Frank Jacinto Jr., born 1985, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Oct. 23.
Joshua Everett McCracken, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; arraignment scheduled Oct. 30.
John Robert Goff Jr., born 1987, Bolivar; class D felony stealing, class E felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device (2); warrant issued; $10,000 bond.
Lucas Emery Lynch, born 1980, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Nicholas Taylor Gardner, 29, Brighton; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $60,000 bond; due in court Sept. 25.
Raymond Michael Pritchard, 43, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court Sept. 25.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. John K. Cooley, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Cooley for $6,186 plus court costs.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Joseph Lee Oberdiear, Bolivar and Ashley Oberdiear, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against the defendants for $1,450 and $200 for September rent plus $20 per day until possession is restored at 1604 S. Clark, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. James Ivan Summers, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Summers for $623 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Samuel A. Prettyman Jr., Buffalo, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; reinstatement of drivers license; consent judgment for Prettyman, license reinstated and proof of installation of an ignition interlock device installed.
Nicole Marie Burdette, Buffalo; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Burdette for full order of protection.
Bobby Joe Burdette III, Buffalo; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Burdette for full order of protection.
Anna Hayes et al vs. Rodolfo Esquivel; person injury vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Bank of America NA vs. Patricia Venezio-Uthoff; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Starla D. Campbell; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Adrianne Clarkson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Byron Printz; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Angeline S. Johnson; contract; dismissed by parties.
William Z. Betler et al vs Helena Martin et al; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry A. Ball; suit on account.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Timothy M. Williams et al; rent and possession.
Synchrony Bank vs. Stephanie Pool; breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank vs. Noreen Sicard; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Bobby Burdette; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. John Redford; suit on account.
Autovest LLC vs. Frank Jacinto; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
William Scott Dearman Jr. and Samantha L. Dearman.
Todd Donald Holt and Carmen Holt.
Scott A. Nelson and Jennifer Diane Nelson.
Pamela Michelle Sharp and Jeff. W. Witt.
Tamra A. Williams and David Ray Krantz.
Paige M. Lively and Carlos A. Lively.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Chappell, Charles C. Trust to Bolivar Auto Sales LLC; Lt 6 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar Ff Beg On Northerly Line Of Broadway St+ Part Of Vacated Alley B LT 7 BL 18 Burros Addition Bolivar Ff Beg On Northerly Line Of Broadway St+ Part Of Vacated Alley B. Robbins, Mary F. Trust to McCarthy, Jeremy and Fisher, Kali Jo; Str 26-34-21 E/Sw/Se Str 35-34-21 E/Nw/Ne Str 35-34-21 /E/Ne FF Lying North Of Hwy 32 Less 2 Rods Out Of Ne Corner Str 35-34-21 /Nw/Se Ac 1 FF 1 Acre In Ne Corner Lying North Of Hwy 32 Str 35-34-21 /Ne/Se FF Lying North + West Of Hwy 32 Less RS5/14.
Raney, H. E. Trust and Raney, Shane B. Trustee to Wallace, Brian and Wallace, Robin; Str 23-33-23 /N/Se FF Less Part To St. Louis San Fran RR.
Wilson, Ashley and Wilson, Kris to Clark, Jimmy; Lt 66 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28. Mitchell, Ronald W. to Mitchell, John O.; LT 1 BL 4 Clarks Addition PB2/5.
Lister, James M. and Lister, Dorothy I. to Hostetler, David T. and Hostetler, Patty; Lt 8 Str 2-34-21 //Nw FF Less Strip 7 Rods Wide Off East End LT 7 Str 2-34-21 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 7 LT 7 Str 2-34-21 //Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 7.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Collector Of Revenue and Wood, Lisa Trustee and Nichols, Rose May Trust to Cauthon, J. D. and Cauthon, Neta M.; Lt 1 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville FF Part Of Outlot 1 In Se Corner.
Weathers, Seth to Gilstrap, Julie D.; Lt 40 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39. Stodghill, Leslie and Hunter, Elaine to Graves, Lawrence R. and Graves, Jannette S.; Str 33-34-24 /Nw/Sw Sur BK/PG: CS13/77 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner Lot 6 BK 1 W/Easements LT 6 BL 1 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 Sur BK/PG: CS13/77 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner.
Lahr Flooring LLC to Lahr Rentals LLC; LT 43 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Brown, Constance R. to Crawford, Kody and Crawford, Denise; Str 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne Sur BK/PG: PB7/139 FF Tract B-Beg On North Line.
Moak, Marcus and Moak, Carolann to RBW Agricultural LLC: Str 28-33-23 /E/Se Sur BK/PG: RS4/354 FF Tract 2-Beg At 10" Hedge Post Marking Ne Corner.
Elkins, Larry Jr. and Elkins, Donna to Graham, Donald Elliott Sr.; Lt 7 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 8 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Bays, Earshel Trust and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to DFB Properties LLC; Lt 19 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Holt, Carmen Michelle and Holt, Todd Donald to Holt, Todd Donald; Lt 4 Prairie Ridge 16-33-23 PB9/74 LT 5 Prairie Ridge 16-33-23 PB9/74.
BTC Properties LLC to Smith, Brent L.; Lt 1 BL 16 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF North 90' Of East 60'.
Johnson, Samantha to Pippen, Myra L.; LT 1 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60' LT 2 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60' LT 3 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60' LT 4 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60' LT 5 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60' LT 6 BL 3 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF North 60'. Kenney, Shawn and Kenney, Shannon to Calderia, Joseph; Lt 1 BL 13 East Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 13 East Addition Humansville.
Owens, Ronald P. and Owens, Donna K. to Alexander, Barrett and Alexander, Alizabeth; Str 13-32-22 Sw/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/347 FF Remnant Str 14-32-22 /S/Ne Sur BK/PG: CS14/347 FF Remnant Str 14-32-22 /N/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/347 FF Remnant Triangular Tract In Se.
Holman, Judy Ann Trust to Holman, Judy A.; Str 26-32-24 /Sw/Sw Str 27-32-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 50 Rods X 40 Rods Str 34-32-24 Ne/Ne/Ne Str 26-32-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner 278' X 615'.
Smith, Marshall D. and Smith, Joanne L. to Sanders, John R.; LT 6 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63.
Morrison, Edward and Morrison, Jenny to Morrison, Edward II and Morrison, Rebecca; Lt 13 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT14 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT 15 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original LT16 BL 9 Dunnegan(Springs)Original.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Sept. 16
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 42
• John Goff Jr., 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Aaron Swift, 32, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for traffic offense.
• A 42-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, rape and tampering/attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.
• Randy Manes, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Cody Price, 28, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Renee Larsen, 52, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/Mo. 215 for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to North Oak Street for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Hartford Avenue for a physical assault.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Rhonda Wollard, 52, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Murray, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derek Deckard, 26, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Richardson, 20, of Rolla was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Amanda Webster, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault, forgery and resisting arrest.
• Coral Trail, 20, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lisa Antwiler, 35, of Windsor was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. J for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Mo. 215 for a shoplifter.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 480th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 370th Road for property damage.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• John Taylor, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia, violating parole, resisting arrest, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Dillan Jenkins, 20, was arrested on a warrant for assault.
• Damien Waits, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 58-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession/manufacturing of an illegal weapon.
• A 35-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 13 for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South 94th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of North Pinewood Drive for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Rt. U/Karlin Lane for a pursuit.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Raymond Pritchard, 43, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• A 34-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Lucas Lynch, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Chelsea Hough, 25, was arrested on warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• A 21-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape and sodomy.
• A 52-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of DWI and possession of marijuana.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. YY for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 420th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 565th Road for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 12th Road for sexual assault.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 82nd Road for a suicidal subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.