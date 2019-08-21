CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cody Lee Powell, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Claude Clinton Jarnagin, born 1968, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Dakota David Bradt, born 1999, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Michael Brandon Miller, born 1976, Stockton; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Michael D. Bowers, born 1959, Halfway; class E felony operated a vehicle without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Tory Ray Vincent, born 1995, Bolivar; class C felony delivery of controlled substance, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Jesse L Jowers; suit on account.
DRB Capital LLC vs. Jennifer Peterson; contract — other.
Hartley Enterprise LL vs. ODS Land Company L.L. et al; quiet title
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Clint Lambert Alford, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Jamie D. Allen, Buffalo; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Abdulaziz Walee Almutairy, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jessica Annicchiarico, Garden City; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Larry Wayne Arthur III, Clinton; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Kevin Lee Ashlock Jr., Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Chloe Alexandra Bailey, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
Philip Richard Baird, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Paige Rechelle Batson, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Dustin Adam Baxter, Lee’s Summit; failure to display plates; $55.
Laban Tyler Baxter, Elk City, Oklahoma; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Taylorjo M. Bird, Atchison, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Andres Arturo Brito Tapia, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $177 plus court costs.
Aaron Mathew Broadbent, Stockton; failure to yield right of way; $81 plus court costs.
Jacqueline Nicole Bueker, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
William Dale Burk, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Daniel Conley Campbell, Hillsboro; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
Cassie Lerlene Cargle, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Micheal Nicholas Christian, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob A. Collins, Fulton; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Robert S. Corley, Wheatland; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Marcos A. Cruz Colon, St. Joseph; no seat belt; $10; displaying plates belonging to another; $51 plus court costs.
Craig Michael Dahmer, Peculiar; defective equipment; $177 plus court costs.
Billy Gene Dearman III, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Brianna Trudi Deluna, Branson; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Nicholas Bruce Dickens, Brookline Station; no insurance; $41 plus court costs.
Myriah Catherine Dickerson, Bolivar; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Chad Roy Dooley, Fair Play; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
David S. Drayton, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Linda Mae Eslinger, Ozark; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Brooke Katelyn Fincher, Walnut Grove; failure to yield right of way; $61 plus court costs.
Skyler Ora Francis Fishburn, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Emily Elizabeth Fleetwood, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Melanie K. Garzee, Fair Play; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
Delmario Antoine Goodrich II, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
Thelma Jane Grant, Phillipsburg; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
Kirstyn Brooke Haase, Kingston; defective equipment; $282 plus court costs.
Nicholas David Halliburton, Branson; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Crystal Dawn Hartley, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Corie Ramone Henry, Raymore; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jonathan Stephen Herbert, Lamar; failure to display plates. $51 plus court costs.
Tyler Kenneth Hill, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Lyle Logan Hinkle, Branson; failure to transfer plates; $41 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
John William Holder, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Martha Dean Hopper, Morrisville; failure to drive on right side of road; $61.
Magi Louise House, Birmingham, Alabama; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Kevin C. Howe, Brighton; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jonathan Lee Huskisson, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51.
Noah Douglas Hylton, Harrisonville; defective equipment; $82 plus court costs.
Jacob Kyle Jeffries, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Jason William Jones Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jimmy Lloyd Jones, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mary Beth Jones, Hermitage; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Allan Kramer, Paola, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Corey Dee Laird, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Ryan Leonard, Fort Scott, Kansas; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Keiffer Austin Tritt Livezey, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100; speeding; $300.
Hannah Beth Ludwig, Weaubleau; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Tyler Matthew Maddux, Springfield; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Brett Anthony Martin, Louisburg; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Dallion Keith Maxson, Fair Play; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Stanley Lowell McCart, Ozark; no seat belt; $10.
Lindsay Renae McCoy, Highlandville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Lestat Chandler Mehl, Bolivar; defective equipment; $58 plus court costs.
Jacob Gary Miller, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Parker Minnick, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Alexander J. Murphy, Springfield; camping in unauthorized area; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
James Michael Ottmer, Odessa; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $61 plus court costs.
Lindsay Nichole Powelson, Raymore; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Elizabeth Ashley Quinn, Ozark; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Dallas Price Richardson, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Whitney Nicole Robertson, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
DeVontae DeAngelo Rodriquez, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41; possession of marijuana; $146; speeding; $205.
Jason Edwin Rothe, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Ashley Nicole Sanchez, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Sierra Marie Sanford, Buffalo; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; possession of plates belonging to another; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Alexiss Lorae Schneider, Springfield; defective equipment; $108 plus court costs.
Bryan Lynn Shelburn, Morrisville; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Kimberly Ann Shore, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Ryan Alan Simmons, Halfway; defective equipment; $58 plus court costs.
Tara Marie Simmons, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Matthew Russell Smith, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Ashely Sneed, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Sarah Nicole Stoddard, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
John C. Storment, Bolivar; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $73 plus court costs.
David Gene Storts, Forsyth; speeding; $71.
Ura N. Stutzman, Osceola; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Justin Leland Taylor, Weaubleau; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Willard Delmar Taylor, Garfield, Arkansas; failure to display plates; $51.
Ricky Dean Travis, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Lakota Gilbert Tucker, Ash Grove; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Shelly Anne Twilbeck, Willard; failure to display plates; $51.
Devin Shane Unruh, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tallon Orion Vaughn, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Cassandra Marie Votra, Clever; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Chad A. Wallace, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Harley Danielle Weber, Clinton; possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Kenneth Joseph White Jr., Aldrich; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Christopher Allen White, Aldrich; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Lachelle Marie White, Hollister; failure to display plates; $51.
Randy Allen Whitworth, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; total fine $300.
Nicholas J. Wesley Womack, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Barnes, Richard D. and Barnes, Jessica and Brines, Kendra J. and Inman, Kendra J. and Brines, Justin to Jackson, Jo Ann; Lt 60 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
4D1C Investments LLC to Roweton, Levin E. and Roweton, Lindsey N.; Lt Reserve Rose Hill Estates 5+8-33-22 PB 8/9 FF Reserve Lot Lying North Of Lots 29 + 31. Akers, Patricia Ann and Oliver, Kathryn Ann to Green, Christopher and Green, Gina; Lt 4 Silveys Subdivision 1-33-23 PB7/168.
Koenke, Fordyce and Koenke, Sharon A. to Newman, Wayne and Newman, Josephine; Lt 5 Cherry Blossom Hills 26-34-23 PB7/109.
Morey, Matthew Robert and Morey, Jocelyn Smith and Smith Morey, Jocelyn to Wood, Robert L. and Wood, Pamela K.; Str 12-31-22 E/Sw/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/189 FF Tract B-E1/2 E1/2 Swsw Beg At Se Corner Swsw W/Easement.
Bolivarlaw LLC to Pretty Boy & Big Jack Investments LLC; Lt 2 BL 7 Original Bolivar Sur Bk/Pg: Pb8/58 Ff West 28.60' Of North l/2.
Presley, Michael L. to Presley, Tammi; Str 15-32-23 W/S/Se.
Presley, Michael L. to Taylor, Brian and Taylor, Sonya; Str 15-32-23 E/S/Se.
Balton, Don C. Trust and Balton, Linda D Trust to Shepherd, Michael D. and Shepherd, Joanne; Str 1-34-24 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: Cs14/234 Ff Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Bortvit, Starlene to Horn, Jason; Str 25-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 265' + Width Of Road West From Se Corner 105' X 105'.
Rhoten, Glen A. and Rhoten, Deborah S. to Rhoten, Deborah S.; Lt 4 BL 6 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North l/2.
Smith, Brandon and Smith, Heather to Smith, Bradley W. and Fugitt, Martha Katheryn; LT 1 BL 1 Morrisville Original LT 2 BL 1 Morrisville Original LT 6 BL 1 Morrisville Original.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Miller, Dalton J. and Miller, Leah N.; Str 18-34-23 /Ne/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Bryan, James Patrick and Bryan, Cindy and Bryan, Michael Wesley and Bryan, Terri to Ingold, Jason A. and Ingold, Rachael D.; Lt 9 West Wind Amended 2-33-23 PB5/76.
Ash, Jason E. and Ash, Megan N. to Shelden, Adam P. and Shelden, Elizabeth M.; Str 12-33-24 /Se/Ne FF North 10 Acres Beg At Ne Corner.
Mayfield, Terry E. By POA and Mayfield, Aaron T. POA to Mayfield, Aaron T. and Mayfield, Amber; Str 25-32-21 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Str 25-32-21 /Sw/Nw Str 25-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Lying South Of Road Less3 Acres In Sw Corner Str 33-32-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner400' X 254' Str 33-32-21 /Nw/Sw Ff North 400' Of West 106.5' Lying South Of Hwy 215 Str 25-32-21 W/Ne/Sw Sur Bk/Pg: CS11/326 FF Tract 8-W1/2 Nesw Less North 500' w/Easement Str 25-32-21 /Sw/Sw FF Less 1/2 Ac In Se Corner Str 25-32-21 /Se/Sw Str 25-32-21 /Nw/Nw.
Spicher, Wauneta J. to Spicher, Merle R.; Str 35-34-21 //Nw Sur Bk/Pg: CS14/32 Ac 1 FF Beg On West Line W/Easement.
Jackson, Joann Coleman Trust to Coleman, Robert L. and Coleman, Angela K.; Str 21-33-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Kirksey, Jerry L. Trust and Kirksey, Barbara S. Trust to Harmon, Thomas R. and Harmon, Janet L.; Lt 9 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83.
Bryant, Natalie and Bryant, Andrew to Dunn, Megan A.; Lt 4 Southwest Estates 2nd PB3/38.
CDC Rental Properties LLC to Brown, Jordan C. and Brown, Tiffany A.; Lt 1 Honeysuckle Estates 1-33-23 PB8/153.
Mitchem, Charley B. Jr. and Mitchem, Angella Rae to Pedersen, Taylor N. and Pedersen, Grant Richard; Str 21-34-22 Sw/Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: CS12/205 FF Tract 1 Subject To 557/248 Str 21-34-22 Se/Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: CS12/205 FF Tract 2-W1/2 Seswne Str 21-34-22 Se/Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: CS12/205 FF Tract 3-E 1/2 Seswne.
Tate, Marvin E. Trust and Tate, Jimmy L. Trustee and Tate, Tammi L. Trustee to Morris, Stace; Lt 9 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition Pb2/12 FF South 72' LT 10 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF South 72'.
Morris, Stace to Campbell, Rebekah M.; Lt 9 BLl 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF South 72' Lt 10 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF South 72'.
Martin, Helena and Bradley, Joseph to Shandas Downtown Pawn & Bond LLC and Butler, William; Str 7-35-23 FF Beg At Se Corner 208.7' X 208.7'.
Noteware, Todd and Noteware, Jennifer to Ussery, Daniel and Capurihan, Venus; Lt 4 River Valley Estates 20+21-33-22 PB8/145.
Kinslow, Rachel L. and Kinslow, Joseph P. to Kinslow, Rachel L. and Kinslow, Joseph P. and Kinslow, Wesley L.; Str 10-35-21 //Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs4/500 FF Tract 1 Beg At Nw Corner Str 11-35-21 Sur Bk/Pg: RS4/500 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner Of Ne Section10.
Cushman Rentals LLC to Cushman, Jacob and Cushman, Daytona; Str 11-35-23 /Ne/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Roberts, Denzil L. Trust and Roberts, Donna J. Trust to Roberts, Sterling K.; Str 14-35-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner 660' X 330'.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Aug. 16
• Branden Conner, 48, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Karen Kennedy, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Clayton, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Childers, 39, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, Aug. 17
• A 21-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and property damage.
• A 59-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, Aug. 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• A 34-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Riehm, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for damage to jail/jail property.
• Brandon Eisman, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt.
• Heath Mincks, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Tory Vincent, 23, of Urbana was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possessing controlled substance at county/private jail, failure to signal, possession of controlled substance and shoplifting.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 156th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 237th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 220th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 164th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 415th Road for a fight.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Elks Lodge #2828, 1999 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Food contact equipment in facility dirty. 2. Hot water not turned on in employee restroom. 3. Unapproved pest application used in facility; 1 non-critical; Insulation hanging from ceiling in men's restroom.
- Homecourt Advantage 1, 1211 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Homecourt Advantage 2, 1201 E. 418, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Homecourt Advantage 3, 1205 E. 418, Bolivar; routine; 1. Evidence of pests. 2. Raw eggs stored over ready to eat food, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- Homecourt Advantage 4, 4702 S. 92, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Homecourt Advantage 5, 972 E. 433, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Homecourt Advantage 6, 3891 Hwy 83, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Aug. 9
- Casey's, 328 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Utensil drawers dirty. 2. Chemicals stored over food contact items; 2 non-critical; 1. Oven and proofer dirty. 2. Walk-in refrigerator fan moldy, dirty.
- Little Caesars, 451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Missing floor tiles. 2. Pizza hot hold dirty.
- PJ Billiards, 215-17B E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 15
- Hannahs #5, 1164 Maple, Morrisville; routine; 2 critical; 1. hand washing sink not working; 2. Sanitizer not mixed properly, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; Ice machine dirty.
- Marion C. Early School, 5309 South Main Street, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Reeds Mercantile, 1168 Maple, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; Raw eggs stored over ready to eat food, corrected on site during inspection; 1 non-critical; Clean dishes stored on cloth towels, corrected on site during inspection.
Friday, Aug. 16
- Pizza Hut, 1988 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Woods Express, 804 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Lloyd Martin Orrell, 60, Buffalo, and Volna Lucille Enyart, 63, Lee’s Summit.
Jamie Wayne Williams, 47, Halfway, and Rachel Dawn Nimmo, 45, Halfway.
Nicholas James Lazo, 26, Lebanon and Kelsie Ann Marie Horn, 26, Bolivar.
Hunter Todd Michael, 21, Springfield, and Tiffany Sunshine Garcia, 20, Springfield.
Jackie Jerome Taylor III, 33, Springfield, and Tricia Lynn Brown, 30, Springfield.
Dinshaw Peter Silva, 46, Bolivar, and Denise Marie Rodriguez, 48, Bolivar.
Dylan Joe McConnell, 23, Willard, and Sarah Elisabeth Grace Baum, 21, Willard.
Vincent Todd Deeser, 29, Flemington, and Samantha Jo Harness, 25, Flemington.
