CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Zachary Ellis, Brighton, born 1979; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; warrant served; $35,000 bond; due in court Jan. 8.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Paula Baugher; suit on account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Robert Pounds; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Joseph Walker; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Retha White et al; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Matthew Graham; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Rick Sartin; promissory note.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Scott Shaver and Sheila Shaver.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Reyna M. Allman, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Roy Love Anderson, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Jarrod L. Black, Aldrich; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Michael D. Bowers, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Lisa Marie Crowley, Republic; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Micaylyn Marie Darby, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $61 plus court costs.
Jordan Michael Davis, Republic; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Alin A. Dejeu, Sacramento, California; possession of deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs; illegal use of bait for deer; $53 plus court costs.
Alexander Douglas Doll, Bolivar; defective equipment; $78 plus court costs.
Jamey Edward Fine, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $10 plus court costs.
Victoria Hope Fuchs, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Riley Elizabeth Garza, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Amber Renee Harris, Lowry City; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Moriah Jean Haslett, Springfield; failure to transfer ownership of vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Marsha Kay Hawkins, Lake Tapawingo; defective equipment; $73 plus court costs.
Suzanne Renee Hoagenson, Columbia; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Bradley D. Hofmeister, Louisburg, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Shaundra Annette Ingram, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Mikayla Jean Jacks, Butler; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Riley Uriah Jantz, no address; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob Nichols Jenkins V, Flemington; failure to display plates; $10 plus court costs.
Connor Charles Jones, Willard; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
William James Kelly Jones, Sparta; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Sean Patrick Keithley, Morrisville; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; failure to drive in right lane of highway; $41 plus court costs.
Randy King, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $81 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $81 plus court costs; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Sean Allen Lamb, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Chance D. Larimore, Springfield; possession of deer without a permit; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Blair Elouise Mallett, Bolivar; resisting arrest; execution of sentence suspended, ten days jail and two years probation and $200; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Daniel Ray McGuire, Collins; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Christopher C. McKinney, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Douglas Lee McMillen, Morrisville; placing consumable products within CWD containment zone; $150 plus court costs.
Robby Dwain Mead, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Scott Alexander O’Brien, Republic; failure to transfer plates; $47 plus court costs.
Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Riley Rice; Halfway; following too closely; $61.
Malik Rahman Riley, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Trent Michael Rooks, Pittsburg; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
John Francis Ryan III, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Gerald Walter Scott, Bolivar; no title for vehicle; $51.
Steven Delano Sheldon, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $68 plus court costs.
Michael J. Shirley, Springfield; no insurance; $10 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $10 plus court costs; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $10 plus court costs.
Tara Marie Simmons, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
David J. Stoltzfus, Manheim, Pennsylvania; possession of deer without a permit; $300 plus court costs.
Brittny Nichole Tubb, Louisburg; failure to display plates; $50 plus court costs.
Everett Martin Tyler, Bolivar; following too closely; $75.
Chyler Diane Welch, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Monday, Dec. 2
• Past theft was reported in the 300 block of West Aldrich Road.
• Tampering was reported in the 700 block of West Fair Play Street.
• Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Jeffrey Lee Coop, 31, was arrested on a warrant on West Walnut Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Stolen mail was reported in the 1600 block of South Clark Avenue.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
• Gunfire was reported near the intersection of East Van Buren Street and South Chicago Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of West Fair Play Street.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Mo. 13 and Aldrich Road.
• Ricky Lee Fox, 56, was arrested on a warrant on North Springfield Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 6
• A disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A stolen package was reported in the 1500 block of South Village Lane.
• Officers responded for a mental health check on West Locust Street.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Officers responded for a mental health check on South Springfield Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on East Jefferson Street.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• Physical domestic assault was reported in the area of East Division Street and North Hartford Avenue. A Bolivar man was arrested.
• A 53-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Maupin Avenue and Missouri.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Lakewood Drive.
• Anthony Matthew Zornes, 21, was arrested on a warrant on West South Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Officers responded to the 600 block of South Boston Place for a report of a suicidal person.
• A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Killingsworth Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Physical domestic was reported in the 800 block of West San Martin Street.
Friday, Dec. 13
• A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault on West San Martin Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Dec. 13
• Holli Larose, 32, of Fair Grove was arrested on a warrant for fraud and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Jeremy Jones, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to stop, passing bad checks and violating parole.
• Timothy Dryer, 52, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence.
• Emily Green, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
• Bobby Baker, 25, of Belton was arrested on a warrant for assault and burglary.
• David Parkhurst, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for theft and possession of controlled substance.
Thursday, Dec. 14
• A 40-year-old Battlefield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda Cox, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Friday, Dec. 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 53
• Amber LaRue, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Early Street for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 562nd Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for a domestic physical.
Saturday, Dec. 16
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• Tyrel Jackson, 33, was arrested on a writ.
• A 39-year-old Humansville man was arrested on a warrant for assault, attempted escape from custody, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, property damage and resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Street for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 164th Road for a suspicious object.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 351st Road for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/South 142nd Road for a slide off.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 123 for an animal call.
Sunday, Dec. 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 58
• Hunter Walters, 23, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to wear a seat belt, violating parole and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Kristopher Wilson, 27, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for enticing/attempting enticing child, statutory rape and statutory sodomy.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 150th Road for a slide off.
• Deputies responded to East 420th Road/South 85th Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 487th Road for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 900th block of East 430th Road for an animal call.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Nov. 25
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 420th and South 115th roads.
• Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil bid $2.1664 and Naegler Oil Co. bid $2.46. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• A budget amendment hearing was held at 10 a.m.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th, South 244th, East 535th roads and the county parking lot.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Michael William Durbin, 28, Bolivar, and Jordan Brooke Woods, 27, Bolivar.
Johnathan Henry McGowin, 29, Dunnegan, and Haley Danielle Morrison, 21, Dunnegan.
Albert Eugene Rinehart III, 23, Bolivar, and Hailey Lynne Clark, 22, Bolivar.
Caleb Don Wallen, 23, Bolivar, and McKinsey June Bryan, 20, Bolivar.
Jerry Wayne Childress, 69, Humansville, and Helen Ann Strack, 67, Bolivar.
