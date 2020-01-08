CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Timothy Ray Gean, Mountain Grove, born 1981; class D felony second-degree burglary; 10 years prison.
Chance Ryan Storment, Bolivar, born 2000; class E felony escape or attempted escape from confinement; three years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Eugene Green III, Pleasant Hope, born 1991; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison.
Lori A. McCabe, address not listed, born 1971; class D felony unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits; suspended imposition of sentence, three years supervised probation.
Tara Shae Ryan, Flemington, born 1994; class E felony resisting arrest; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class B misdemeanor speeding; $300.
Hannah G. Corp, Springfield, born 1997; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Ty Allen Carter, Pleasant Hope, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Matthew Alexander Chenault, Springfield, born 1995; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended eight-year prison sentence. Chenault was originally placed on probation in May for class B felony first-degree domestic assault and class E felony unlawful use of weapon.
Justin Eugene Cristoffer, Springfield, born 1984; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Cristoffer was originally placed on probation in May for class D financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.
Kenneth Wayne Ford, Tunas, born 1963; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six year prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Jimmy Lee Henson, Bolivar, born 1983; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Willard Morgan Jackson, Brighton, born 1982; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Raymond Michael Pritchard, Bolivar, born 1976; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Crissie Anne Williamson, Fair Play, born 1977; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended four-year prison sentences, to be served concurrently. Williamson was originally placed on probation in 2018 for two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Amber Kay Bolejack, Springfield, born 1985; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Bolejack was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Associate Judge James A. Hackett:
Dale Eugene Shinn, Joplin, born 1955; class E felony resisting arrest; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Gregory M. Wade, born 1980, Humansville; class E felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony third-degree assault — special victim, class E felony escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Jan. 15.
Adam Daniel Dodson, born 1985, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree domestic assault (2); warrant served; $7,500 bond; due in court Jan. 8.
Kinzi Leigh Shuler, born 2001, Halfway; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class E felony resisting arrest, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Jan. 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Audrey Ciccarelli, Phelan, California and Donald Ciccarelli, Phelan, California, vs. Greg Watkins, Humansville and Jane Doe, Humansville: unlawful detainer; judgment against defendants for possession of the premises at 604 N. Mary St., Humansville.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., vs David Hopkins, Bolivar, suit on account, consent judgment against Hopkins for $3,216 plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Valerie Vorwark, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Vorwark for $1,174 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Discover Bank vs. Ronald R. Spradling; contract, other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Valerie A. Dodd vs. Jason C. Dodd; motion to modify.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Phillip Hodges; breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Virginia R. McKellips; suit on account.
Adam D. Doson vs. Tiffany N. Dodson; motion to modify.
H&M Properties & Investment vs. Tommy Bowling et al; rent and possession.
Commerce Bank vs. Martha Hamby et al; breach of contract.
Bank of Sullivan vs. Allysa M. Porter; misc. associate civil — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carla Rae Evans, Aldrich and Jerry Joe Evans Jr.
Randal G. King and Peggy Jo King.
Tiffiney N. Williams and Norman Grant Williams.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kimberly A. Williams and Brent M. Williams.
Katrina A. Wolf and Jessica Mikulecky.
Tanner D. Andrews and Kaitlyn L. Andrews.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Kyle Dale Bishop, St. Joseph; following too closely; $61 plus court costs.
Megan Anne Bridges, Tunas; speeding; $71.
Cooper Murray Bushey, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cole Jacob Claunch, Springfield; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Christopher Ryan Dussold, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Edward David Eckelkamp, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Dennis Gaddy, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Stephen David Griffin Jr., Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Tamika Rashawn Jolly, Kansas City; no insurance; $61.
Earl Dwight Kempf, El Dorado Springs; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Derek M. Lawrence, Hermitage; take deer from public roadway; $250 plus court costs.
Keith Loren Lilly, Flemington; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Rachael Rene Loehr, Collins; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Garett J. Lynch, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Joshua Everett McCracken, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Tyler Michael Morris, Halfway; violate privileges of landowner deer permit; $53 plus court costs.
Dianna Lynn Nichols, Branson; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Richard D. Stanton, Republic; placing grain product within CWD containment zone; $53 plus court costs.
Jennifer Michelle Stump, Independence; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Dakota Thomas, Humansville; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Michael Elsten Jr., 33, of Joplin was arrested on a warrant for delivering/selling controlled substance.
Eric McCullough, 36, was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and possession of a firearm.
Kristal Warrick, 40, of Lee Summit was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Kyron Stillwell, 27, of Odessa was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Nicole Wallace, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Andrew Glover, 25, was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
George Berziel, 49, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action and assault.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
A 17-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled substance.
Anthony Asbury, 44, of Raymore was arrested on a warrant for burglary and possession of controlled substance.
A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid driver's license for such and possession of marijuana.
A 45-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 60
Cyrstal Latiker, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Austin Conger, 33, of Joplin was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 485th Road for an intoxicated subject.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 394th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Street for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 10000 block of West Farm Road 2 for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 380th Road for a domestic verbal.
Friday, Jan. 3
Ethan Hammer, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for animal abuse and assault.
A 39-year-old Morrisville woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Daniel Voight, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding and failure to appear.
A 31-year-old Urbana man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
Mark Huff, 48, was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Ralph Baker Jr., 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Amanda Guffey, 23, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, speeding and having no insurance.
Joshua Hamilton Sr., 43, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a moving traffic violation and non-moving traffic violation.
Tara Simmons, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Rickey Freeman Jr., 30, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Randall Roberts, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
