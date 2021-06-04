ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Kambree Nichole Williams, Ash Grove; defective equipment; $105.
Nicholas Cecil Williams, Leavenworth, Kansas; speeding; $71; failure to display plates; $51.
Thomas Michael Williams, Halfway; failure to display plates; $51.
Trevor James Williams, Richfield, Utah; speeding; $360.
Michael Wolfgang Wolf, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $278.
Chastity Meshae Wolfenbarger, Nixa; defective equipment; $105.
Leon Ysrael Zerpa, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $156.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, May 24
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
John Goff, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Robert Sexton, 50, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Tanecia Volkmar, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and failure to register a vehicle.
Frank Teed, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casey Dupin, 24, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and resisting/interfering arrest.
Vincent Mansell, 40, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, May 25
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 42
Derrick Beeks, 53, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaitlyn Miller, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and shoplifting.
A 48-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Jeremy Deweese, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and a parole violation.
Wednesday, May 26
Jail capacity:36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
Terry Coleman, 54, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Shepherd, 33, was arrested on a warrant for suspicion for domestic assault, making a false report and probation violation.
Aaron Ingalsbe, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, forgery and property damage.
A 61-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
A 35-year-old Morrisville man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license and resisting arrest.
A 40-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, April 12
Hancock and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Robertson met with Lloyd Boyd and viewed South 160th and East 490th roads.
The commission met with emergency management director Robert Dickson and Jared Byer regarding the emergency management director position.
Tuesday, April 13
Hancock and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson made a motion to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis visited with the commission regarding the assessment fund and the collector’s fees.
Elm Garner visited with the commission regarding flooding and drainage issues with her property.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Trevor Scott Wolgast, 24, Springfield, and Jenna Renae Halbrook, 22, Pleasant Hope.
Thomas Dale Jones, 49, Bolivar, and Lisa Dawn Zimmerman, 52, Bolivar.
Floyd Carl Williamson Jr., 29, Bolivar and Lorrie Lorene Hamby, 26, Bolivar.
Jason Michael McNabb, 34, Bolivar, and Ashley Marie Hoemann, 31, Bolivar.
Lynell Demetrius King, 48, Bolivar, and Valerie Sue Lewis, 37, Jefferson City.
Brodie Cale Porter Ball, 21, Bolivar, and Averi Joy Gibson, 19, Bolivar.
Robert Allen Parkes, 49, Fair Play, and Amelia-Anne Woppert, 48, Fair Play.
Gary Lane Carter, 64, Bolivar, and Geraldine George, 69, Bolivar.
James William States, 50, Dadeville, and Melissa Rena Haney, 46, Bolivar.
Garrett Alan King, 25, Bolivar, and Rayna Kiante Parks, 25, Bolivar.
Jacob Allen Govro, 21, Bolivar, and Alexis Danelle Woodhead, 21, Bolivar.
Humberto Martinez Quevedo, 25, Bolivar, and Stephanie Teresa Merida, 25, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.