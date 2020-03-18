CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Richard Lamar McComb, Kansas City, born 1966; class D first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; class E resisting arrest; six years and four years prison, to be served consecutively, suspended, 30 days shock detention with credit for time served, five years supervised probation on each count.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, born 1986, Halfway; class C felony receiving stolen property, class D felony receiving stolen property (2), class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court March 23.
Bernard J. Cobos, born 1973, El Dorado Springs; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court May 20.
Rebecca R. Beale, born 1981, Springfield; felony fugitive from out of state; due in court March 18.
Daniel John Swisher, born 1957, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance (2); summons issued; due in court June 3.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Michael George Heffernan, Dunnegan, vs. Samantha Lea Baldwin, Fair Play; unlawful detainer; default judgment against Baldwin for $803 and possession of premises at 102 Chestnut, Fair Play.
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, Bolivar, vs. Brian Hosmann, Bolivar and Lauren Martin, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 219 W. College, Bolivar.
Kelly Wilkinson, Raytown, vs. Joanna Lucas, Bolivar; landlord complaint; consent judgment against Lucas $7,200 plus court costs and possession of premises at 202 and 204 E. Jackson, Bolivar.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Susan Murphy, Pleasant Hope and My Truck & Business LLC, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $7,807 plus court costs.
Colleen Sue Angelo, Brighton, vs. Christina R. Ryan, Pleasant Hope and Brandon Allen Northcutt, Pleasant Hope; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 210 W. Lewis, Pleasant Hope.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Rachel J. Roark, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Roark for $1,282 plus court costs.
Personal Finance Company LLC, St. Louis, vs. Elizabeth A. Simmons, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Simmons for $11,022 and 35.08% annual interest plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, West Springfield, vs. Retha White, Brighton and Daniel Merchant White, Brighton; promissory note; consent judgment against defendants for $1,859 and $521 interest plus court costs.
DNF Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Justin L. Woodmansee, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Woodmansee for $2,231 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. David Allen Zink, Goodson; suit on account; default judgment against Zink for $3,162 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Braydon T. Woods et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Paula Roberts; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Linda Stillwell; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Johnny Graham; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joshua Hamilton; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Genesis Health Clubs Inc. vs. Hunter M. Burks; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Judy Greer vs. Jeremy Ashlock et al; rent and possession.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Jayme D. Stark; suit on account.
Clara Sikes vs. Justin Carlson; personal injury - vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nelson D. Hopkins and Theresa E. Taylor Hopkins.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tina Marie Payne and Joe Dale Payne.
Amber Lynn Satterfield and Brandson Dean Satterfield.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Corey Levi Adam, Stockton; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Chandler Madison Baker, Topeka, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Lendell Ray Barrett, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Brian Keith Bennett, Fair Grove; failure to void deer permit; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Jacob Ray Bennett, Louisburg; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to transfer certificate of ownership on vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Frances Arlene Brewer, Hermitage; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Shawn Kendall Brown, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Ashton Robert Browning, Billings; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
William Anthony Bruno, Buffalo; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Debra Kay Bryson, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Nicole Campbell, Warrensburg; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Lawrence Dale Cleaveland, Stockton; failure to display plates; $21.
Morgan Ray Colvard, Brighton; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Jason Cole Cottrell, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
David Dominic Courtright, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Steven Ray Cutbirth, Bolivar; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Floyd Thomas Daggett, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Ruth Irene Daggett, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Tammy K. Danner, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Michael Kevin Daugherty, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Savannah Lee Davison, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Aron Shawn Dawson, El Dorado Springs; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Seth Andrew Duncan, Irvine, California; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Elijah Walter Gilmore, Cleveland; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Anthony Wayne Glenk, Springfield; harassment; 30 days jail, two years probation plus court costs; trespassing; $100 plus court costs.
Candis Marie Greer, Osceola; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $71 plus court costs.
Broc Anthony Herd, Camdenton; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Todd David Hornbeck, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Caleb Isaac Kruse, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
David N. Lin, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Jasmine Leeann Lippincott, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Amanda Raye Long, Norwood; speeding; $175 plus court costs; failure to drive in right lane of highway; $31.
Abel Lopez, Aurora; no seat belt; $10.
Grant Eric Lorscheider, Bolivar; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, on year probation plus court costs.
Joseph John McAndrew, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Larry McCarthy, Buffalo; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Phebe Ann Melton, Salem; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Caleb Eric Messinger, Donaldson, Arkansas; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Cameron Dean Moore, Thayer; no seat belt; $10.
Susan A. Murray, Morrisville; passing bad check; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Binh Quoc Thanh Nguyen, Houston, Texas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Douglas Charles Norman, Carthage; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Dalvin Isaiah Parker-Anderson, Oakville; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
William Arthur Stennett Jr., Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Miranda Angela Marie Stewart, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Gabrielle Nicole Taylor, Fair Play; failure to display plates; $51.
Orlando Dean Taylor, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Kimmy Thi Thach, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Jerald Scott Wallut, West Plains; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Christina Rose Whitaker, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tamra Aroura Lin Williams, Fair Play; failure to dim lights with 500 feet of oncoming vehicle; fine
Lauren Alyssa Woodall, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, March 13
- Tiffany Bork, 24, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Adam Rice, 41, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear a violating parole.
- Joseph Schletzbaum, 27, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support and passing bad checks.
- A 22-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of tampering with motor vehicle.
Saturday, March 14
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 66
- A 17-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A 37-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and stealing.
- Marcia Coleman, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 315th Road for a dispute.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 218th Road for vandalism.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for an animal call.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for a stolen vehicle.
Sunday, March 15
No reports released.
Monday, March 16
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 50
- Damian Whitney, 32, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Theodore Harpool, 50, of Osceola was arrested for violating parole.
- A 41-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 155th Road for a domestic verbal.
- Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street for a well-being check.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a juvenile complaint.
- Deputies responded to West Tilden Street/South Sarah Street for property damage.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Feb. 24
• Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Assistant public works supervisor Bryan Griffin and Austin viewed East 480th, South 103rd, East 514th and South 107th roads.
• The 2019 financial statement, 2020 CART agreements, and the 2020 budget were received from Flemington Special Road District. The Financial Statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
• Legan and bridge supervisor Delbert Bailey viewed East 415th, South 122nd and South 80th roads.
• The 2019 Polk County financial statement will be published as an insert in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and the Humansville Star Leader on Friday, Feb. 28. A copy was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and for direct deposit submittal. Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed with Hancock absent.
• Mike Ussery, representative from Congressman Billy Long’s office, visited with the commission.
• Griffin and Austin met with Joe Warren and inspected Sunset Bridge and East 480th and East 500th roads.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as submitted. Legan seconded. Motion passed with Hancock absent.
• A wire transfer of $1,007.07 for capital improvement sales tax was received.
• A wire transfer of $1,007.07 for law enforcement sales tax was received.
• Griffin and Austin took David Talley, representative from the Bolivar Herald-Free Press to inspect Buffalo Road and South 132nd, East 480th, East 500th and South 230th.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Aaron James Hollaway, 22, Bolivar, and Stephanie Rebecca Davis, 24, Bolivar.
Frank Raymond Tolliver Jr., 56, Des Moines, Iowa, and Pamela Annette McCurdy, 65, Morrisville.
Victor Wesley Eugene Lane, 33, Bolivar, and Amber Nicole McCraw, 32, Bolivar.
