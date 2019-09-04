CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Joshua Shawn Ashlock, born 1976, Halfway; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court Oct. 9.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Shirley Allen, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Allen for $6,048.
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, vs Corey Ehrhardt, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Ehrhardt for $3,186 plus court costs.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, vs. Katherine Jowers, Polk; breach of contract; default judgment against Jowers $867 plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Albert Lovell, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Lovell for $2,056 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Sheena Cox, Bonne Terre, vs. Juanita Myers, Louisburg; rent and possession; consent judgment against Myers for possession of premises at 2250 E. 360th Road, Louisburg.
Barclays Bank Delaware, St. Louis, vs. Thomas Charles Nutter, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Nutter for $1,851 plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Wendy Small, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Small for $1,963 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Melisa Twedell, Dunnegan; suit on account; consent judgment against Twedell for $2,420 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Jeanie G. Painter, Morrisville; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Painter for full order of protection.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Carl Burnett; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery vs. Paul D. Gray; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kelly Kampe, suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Iris R. Gott; contract — other.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Dakota Johnmeyer; breach of contract.
Charles A. Pitts vs. Tracey Ihlenfeldt; rent and possession.
In re James Joseph Smith-Almeida; change of name.
Discover Bank vs. Michael D. Vance; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael P. Tobin and Rebecca N. Tobin.
Cindy L. Orrell and Russell G. Orrell.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Lel Ashley Allison, Liberty; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Zachary Jay Applegate, Brighton; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Sara Marie Bennett, Flemington; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Ioan Boian, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Willamae Ona Brown, Morrisville; resisting arrest; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Yvette N. Carter, Ash Grove; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Caitlyn Nicole Cook, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Roy Wayne Cox, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Whitney Elaine Dahlberg, Morrisville; no insurance; $57; speeding; $67.
Johnny Carl Davis, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; $51 plus court costs.
Evelyn Marie Dykes, Byram, Mississippi; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $156.
Celeste Angelita Erwin, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Betty Jean Fashing-Lusk, Tulsa, Oklahoma; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Paul S. Fewell, Davie, Florida; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Hannah Mary Field, Iver, United Kingdom; speeding; $156.
William Thomas Fletcher, Springfield; failure to display plates; $41 plus court costs.
Derick Wade Fonteneau, Flemington; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Torre T. Green, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Darrel Jean Huckaby, Elkland; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Shadera Robin Kellogg, Bolivar; harassment; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Michael Joe Leggs, Independence; defective equipment; $152 plus court costs.
John Wesley Long, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Jazmen Marquis Lynn, Hermitage; speeding; $101 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Heather Dawn Melton, Kansas City; driving without a title for vehicle; $81.
Angela K. Mosher, Buffalo; speeding; $61.
Jeffrey Bryan Nelson, Lenexa, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Daniel Ray Rummel, Humansville; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Nichole Mirey Sherrer, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Cameron Alonzo Singletary, Jacksonville, Florida; no seat belt; $10.
Beau Tyler Slatten, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; execution of sentence suspended, 30 days jail, two years probation plus court costs.
Nicole Marie Stanley, Brighton; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
James William Thomas, Bolivar; defective equipment; $132 plus court costs.
Riley Charles Ward, Grovespring; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Julie L. Westfall, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $67.
John Michael Zoeller, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $51
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Aug. 26:
● Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; sanitizer test strips unavailable.
Tuesday, Aug. 27:
● Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
● Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Aug. 30:
● Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme De Terre, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
● Webb’s Tri Lakes Cafe, 102 S. Arthur, Humansville; pre-opening; 3 critical; 1. Facility needs contract with pest control. 2. Dish machine not properly sanitizing. 3. Employees need food safety certification.; 7 non-critical; 1. Dish drying racks dirty. 2 Microwave dirty. 3. Bare wood in dining room window. 4. Dining room seats ripped, torn. 5. Kitchen screen door needs sweep along bottom of door. 6. Need a mop sink. 7. Menu needs consumer advisory.
● Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; lotion stored on shelf in kitchen, violation corrected on site during inspection.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Aug. 30
• Nicole Wilson, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for no insurance, following too close and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel Voight, 41, of Louisburg was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance, violating parole, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and speeding.
Saturday, Aug. 31
• Colton Mead, 22, of Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• Ryan Presley, 31, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Hannah Collins, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Sunday, Sept. 1
• Ketisha Spivey, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
• Raymond Cramer III, 30, was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
• Nickolas Scott, 23, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for assault and stealing.
Monday, Sept. 2
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 53
- Tresha Ahart, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession/transport/manufacture or sale of illegal weapon.
- Ricky Cooper Jr., 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Lisa Fain, 37, of Blue Eye was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
- Levi Wright, 24, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and disturbing the peace.
- Carol Dixon, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for tab not properly affixed/displayed.
- Drake Points, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for permitting another to operate a motor vehicle with no insurance.
- Russell Smith, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
- Mariah Nelson, 20, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. AC for a domestic physical.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 13 for an alarm.
- Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Mill Street for trespassing.
- Deputies responded to North Arthur Street for disturbance.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 545th Road for a dispute in progress.
