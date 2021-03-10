In a time of uncertainty, Southwest Baptist University held true to its roots, recently celebrating a longtime tradition and recognizing those who have made a lasting impact on the academic community.
During the annual Founders’ Day chapel service on Monday, March 1, in Pike Auditorium, the university awarded Wayne Clark of Bolivar and Mark Mathes of Springfield honorary doctorates. SBU also recognized retiring faculty members.
“We thank the Lord for the distinguished Christian scholars and leaders who have been faithful stewards of the Southwest Baptist University history,” Brad Johnson, SBU’s Interim President, said at the ceremony per a news release. “Today – Founders’ Day – we pause and we reflect on all that the Lord has done since those early days in 1878, yet we also take time to celebrate what God is doing today in 2021.
Johnson said the goal of the Founders’ Day celebration is “to honor the Lord and to honor the University by recognizing outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to society and to the kingdom of God.”
“Today will be no exception,” he said.
According to the release, SBU was founded 143 years ago this coming fall semester, in 1878, when James Rogers Maupin and Abner Smith Ingman established Southwest Baptist College in Lebanon. A year later, the college moved to Bolivar.
Founders’ Day is a time set aside to reflect on the university’s history and heritage, the release stated.
“From its founding to today, the historical documents and artifacts confirmed that SBU’s mission is distinctively Baptist in its heritage, devoted to the mission of leading and growing students’ faith in Christ, passionate about teaching from a distinctively Christian worldview and bent on educating students with academic rigor,” Ed Walton, dean of SBU’s University Libraries and university archivist, said per the release.
During the celebration, Walton reflected on some pivotal points in SBU’s history and how he believes those moments — from going bankrupt to recovering from a devastating fire in the early 1900s — illustrate God’s provision since SBU’s founding.
“If we had time to review all the details and all of these events, we would find God’s grace at work, protecting and preserving the university,” Walton said. “Like Maupin and Ingman, we declare, ‘By God’s grace, we will succeed.’”
About Wayne Clark
Per the release, Wayne Clark, who served 25 years as a faculty member in SBU’s accounting department and served as department chair beginning in 2002, earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1978. He received a master of business administration from Missouri State University in 1992 and holds the designation of Certified Public Accountant.
Prior to his work at SBU, Clark worked in telecommunications as assistant vice president of operations before becoming president of Missouri Telephone Co., the release stated. In addition, he was a staff accountant and senior tax accountant at Price Waterhouse.
During his tenure at SBU, Clark “was instrumental in establishing the high-quality reputation of the accounting department,” the release stated. In 2012, he was presented with the SBU Faculty Life Beautiful Award, which recognizes faculty who demonstrate a Christian lifestyle, excellence in teaching and sacrificial service.
Clark also received the MMS Blue Chip Award from Miller Management System in 2017 for helping MMS carry out its mission and for having “served the Kingdom of God across denominational lines and helped the church become more effective,” the release stated.
On campus, Clark has funded scholarships for students and helped fund projects undertaken by the university, and he has been key to getting other institutions and individuals involved in giving to SBU, per the release.
Clark said receiving an honorary doctorate in accountancy goes back to his parents, Ed and Theo Clark, following God’s call in moving to Bolivar from Louisiana.
“I have to go back and credit my parents for their desire, their faithful focus on knowing and following God's will,” Clark said per the release. “That's what has brought me here and allowed me to participate in these ways.”
In recognition and remembrance of the Clarks’ faith, James Tarrant and Sarah Howes, both SBU music faculty, shared a verse from the song, “Wherever He Leads, I’ll Go,” written and composed by B.B. McKinney in 1936.
“He drew me closer to His side, I sought His will to know,
And in that will I now abide, Wherever He leads I'll go.
Wherever He leads I'll go, Wherever He leads I'll go,
I'll follow my Christ who loves me so, Wherever He leads I'll go.”
Clark and his wife Lee Ann are active members of First Baptist Church, Bolivar, and have two grown children — son Michael, daughter Lacy, son-in-law Kyle, and grandson Jamie, who is 1 year old. Clark spends most days playing golf at the Bolivar Golf Course, the release stated.
About Mark Mathes
Mark Mathes, who was awarded an honorary doctor of music ministry degree, currently serves as the minister of music at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, the release stated. He earned a church music degree from Baptist Bible College and attended SBU from 1987 to 1991 and 2002 to 2003. Mathes has also served as music minister at churches in Festus and Salem.
“I would not be standing here today if it wasn't for my family, my wife, my children, my dad, my mom, my in-laws, my great friends and the wonderful pastors that I have served with down through the years,” Mathes said of the honor. “God has blessed my life so richly, and I say ‘thank you’ to these men who are here today. You have touched my life and poured into me. Today, my cup overflows because of the Lord’s blessing.”
In addition to being a music minister, the release stated, Mathes has traveled with his family sharing gospel music with churches, as well as performing at the Ozark Gospel Music Festival and Silver Dollar City.
The release said Mathes is a gifted songwriter and has written more than 100 songs. He received the 2003 BMI award for “I’m Not What I Was,” recorded by Gold City, as well as the MAGMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.
In 2015, he was nominated for a Dove Award for his song, “Sometimes It Takes A Mountain,” recorded by the Gaither Vocal Band, the release stated. The song also featured the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and has been performed by the Prestonwood Baptist Church Choir of Plano, Texas, the Bellevue Baptist Church Choir in Memphis, and Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield.
In 2019, Mathes signed an exclusive publishing contract with Sunset Gallery Music and won the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Traditional Single of the Year Award for “Sing In The Valley,” which was recorded by The Perrys, the release stated. Mathes’ songs also have been recorded by The Hoppers, The Blackwood Brothers, Barbara Fairchild and other Southern Gospel artists.
“Mark has the unique gift not only to compose and sing about our God, but through his gift, Mark shares with us just a glimpse of what God is singing over us,” Mick Arnold, professor of graduate studies in education at SBU and choir member at Crossway, said per the release. “He truly understands the source of music is God. And I can tell you from firsthand experience, rehearsals are more than just learning a new piece of music, but a time where music is an expression of jubilant worship. Many is the time in rehearsal I just stopped and listen. Because the song being sung is a prayer to God.”
Mathes and his wife, Leisa, have two children, Bobbi Reavis and husband Caleb, Chad Mathes and wife Jessica, and six grandchildren, McKenna, Mica, Brody, Pacer, Ridge and Bo, the release stated. He enjoys having dinner and spending time with his family, table tennis, gardening, writing songs and singing with his family group on the weekends.
2020 SBU retirees recognized
The university’s 19 retirees, who represented more than 410 years of service to SBU, were also recognized during the Founders’ Day chapel service.
“When we consider Southwest Baptist University's heritage and our ongoing commitment to providing Christ-centered, Kingdom-focused education, there are many heroes in our story,” Johnson said per the release. “Today, we recognize some of the most recent heroes and heroines of SBU who have given their lives to carry out the mission of Southwest Baptist University.”
The 2020 retirees include Tim DeClue (35 years), Carrie Turpin (37 years), Brad Gamble (37 years), Linda Maberry (30 years), Debbie Gamble (28 years), Sharla Bailey (26 years), Scott McNeal (25 years), Brenda McGill (23 years), Elaine Glor (21 years), Donna Helton (17 years), Maggie Kluthe (16 years), Pam Ferguson (16 years), Greg Stewart (15 years), Revecca Greer (15 years), Joe Wooderson (15 years), Brian Hopwood (14 years), Donna Depeé (13 years), Suzanne Powers (11 years) and Ken Spurgeon (11 years).
“God bless you for your commitment and dedication to the mission and vision of Southwest Baptist University,” Johnson said.
The ceremony is available to watch via livestream at SBUniv.info/HonorsChapel21.
