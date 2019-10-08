Robyn Combs, 52, of Bolivar passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
She was born to Jason and Elizabeth Climer on Oct. 30, 1966.
Robyn spent her life doing what she loved, working as an OB nurse at CMH in Bolivar.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Climer; sisters Melissa Climer, Lisa and Robert Crawford, and Cheryl McIntosh Sneed; her twin brother, Mike Climer; Ronnie and Delina Climer, Shannon and Mary Crites, Keavin and Lisa Crites, Darrell and Phillis Crites; daughter Meagan Climer; the union of Robyn and Kent Combs are her two loving sons, Dylan Combs and partner Jennifer Miles and Drayson Combs and partner Tony Ward; stepdaughter Alisa Combs, Ashley and Annesa.
Robyn enjoyed spending time with partner Lance Wilson. She loved her family, glamping, her cat Callie, long naps, candles and her grandbabies. She was very partial to her nieces and nephews.
Robyn’s celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Aldrich United Methodist Church, 5085 S. 38th Road, Aldrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.