Emily McDougal, a Fair Play High School senior, was recently named the Dallas County Technical Center November Student of the Month.
McDougal, who is enrolled in Welding II, was nominated for this award “for her superior welding skills in the shop, her classroom academic skills and for her leadership qualities,” according to a center news release.
The release said she plans to attend Missouri Welding Institute next year to continue her training.
She also serves as the vice president for the DCTC SkillsUSA chapter this year.
She was nominated by her welding instructor, Darin Newman, the release said.
