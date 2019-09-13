mce students

Marion C. Early recently named its students of the month for August. Pictured are, from left, front row — Imy Manning, kindergarten; Isabella Davis, second grade; Kylie Sims, second grade; Scarlet Carper, first grade; Melanie Bratkov, first grade; Elijah Painter, kindergarten; back row — Boone Stewart, fifth grade; Cheyanne VanDyke, fifth grade; Olivia Ayers, fourth grade; Byron Bolton, third grade; Quinton McKnight, third grade; Evan Stockton, fourth grade.

