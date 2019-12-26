A debate tournament at Bolivar High School hosted last week from Friday to Saturday, Dec. 13-14, saw over 1,000 competitors from 20 area schools and hundreds of volunteers who contributed over 900 hours to help with the event.
The two-day meet was the biggest event ever hosted at BHS according to principal David Guerin at the Thursday, Dec. 19, R-1 school board meeting.
Both the high and intermediate schools were utilized for the competitors.
Bolivar Speech and Debate director Ethan Samuel said this was the second tournament R-1 hosted in 2019 — and, as it turns out, it was a favor for another team in Springfield.
The only weekend the private school Gloria Deo Academy could host was during the Dec. 13-14 weekend, but they couldn’t take that weekend due to a scheduling conflict, he said.
Because of that, in April — when the 2019-20 schedule of tournaments was being planned out — R-1 took on hosting a second tournament, Samuel said.
As soon as he found out, Samuel said he told speech and debate students who were returning for the 2019-20 school year to be prepared.
“Despite the favor, I think I actually enjoyed hosting more this time of year because we had more community members who seemed up and willing to support,” Samuel said.
The reason these events are possible is because of that community support, he said.
The community members who helped didn’t need to have special qualifications — they only had to volunteer their time.
“Teachers who help are some of our most frequent flyers,” he said. “They get asked every year, and some of them say yes almost every other year.”
Parents of students, grandparents, members of the board of education and employees from local businesses — to name a few examples — were some of the volunteers who helped judge, he said.
“These kids pour their hearts and souls into what they do,” Samuel said. “Whether they’re from our school or not, their talents deserve to be recognized, and it’s only through our community coming together like they did this past weekend that that really gets to showcased.”
Over the years, the BHS speech and debate team has amassed over 1,100 names of volunteers who help judge for tournaments, he said.
For this year’s tournament, 216 volunteers helped out, he said.
The student hours were impressive, as well, he said.
“On the student side of things, we were probably at about 300 hours of work for the kids to pull it off,” he said.
Although students were onsite to volunteer, BHS Speech and Debate students didn’t participate in the tournament, he said, because hosting schools typically don’t see their own students compete.
“We’re too busy curating the experience, and since we recruit community members to judge the event, it wouldn’t be fair,” he explained.
The tournament’s results saw Willard High School take first place, Kickapoo High School take second place and Joplin High School take third place.
Overall, hosting a debate tournament is one of the most “physically, mentally draining experiences of the entire school year,” Samuel said, while adding it’s also the most exciting emotionally.
That excitement seemed to translate to a successful tournament experience, as well.
“We were told by people that came into the tournament that it was one of the most efficiently ran that they’ve ever been to,” he said.
Additionally, Samuel said he’s extremely proud of the kids because they helped the efficiency of the whole event.
“I think our kids did amazing to make that happen because I can know what’s going on, but if they don’t rally, if they don’t do the work, it just doesn’t happen,” he said.
