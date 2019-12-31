‘What we strive for’

Polk County school administrators point toward academic improvements and growth after Missouri’s recently released Missouri Assessment Program scores, although some note there are still areas to improve.
Students in third through eighth grade are tested each year, and high school students are tested when they conclude Algebra I, biology, English II and government, according to MAP’s website.
Five of Polk County’s six districts scored below the state average in at least one subject area, according to recently released MAP data.
Bolivar R-1 came out with top results in the county for the 2018-19 MAP scores. Students scored above the state average in all three testing areas — English language arts, science and math, according to the report.
A social studies field test was given during the 2018-19 school year, and therefore did not contribute to MAP scores. New social studies assessments will be administered during the 2019-20 school year, according to a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education news release.
The report shows Humansville R-4 and Fair Play R-2 scored above state average in science. The districts also scored below state average in English language arts and math.
Halfway R-3 scored scored above average in math and below state average in English arts and science, the report shows.
Marion C. Early R-5 scored above state average in math and science and below state average in English language arts, the report shows.
Pleasant Hope R-6 scored below state average in all three subjects, according to the report.
Bolivar R-1
Based on a scale of “floor,” “approaching,” “on track,” and “exceeding,” R-1’s individual achievements over time were scored as “exceeding” in both English language arts and math, according to the summary report.
Scoring on how the district made improvements over prior years in all three subjects, the report showed R-1 is “exceeding” in science and at “floor” for math and English language arts.
According to last year’s BH-FP coverage, Bolivar’s math scores (47.4 percent) were five points above the state average, English language arts scores (51.6 percent) came in two points above the state average and social studies (76.6 percent) 11 points above the average.
Assistant Superintendent T.C Wall noted R-1 continues to score above the state average in most tested areas.
“However, we are always looking for ways to strengthen learning for our students and continue to analyze data in the fall and use information we gain to adjust curriculum and instructional strategies for the year,” Wall said via email.
To strengthen learning and utilize the data, Wall said the district is focusing on different subgroups to ensure they can meet students with specific learning needs.
“We have recently implemented additional supplemental reading instruction across the district to better meet the needs of students who struggle with reading,” she said. “Over the past two years, we have implemented new literacy resources in our elementary classrooms and look forward to adopting new resources for our secondary schools next school year.”
In addition, Wall said the district is reviewing students' placements to make certain they are serving special education students “in the most appropriate setting with quality instruction that will provide as many learning and career opportunities as possible for these students when they leave the halls of BHS.”
Wall noted in most assessed areas, the district’s scores have improved over years past.
“We will always seek growth and improvement — this is a job that is never finished,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said, teachers continue to work diligently to provide instruction that is full of rigor and encourages higher-order thinking.
“We firmly believe our teachers are hard-working, quality educators who are using rich resources to develop stronger readers, writers and mathematicians,” she said.
Fair Play R-2
The report showed for student individual achievement gains over time, R-2 students are “exceeding” in both testing subjects.
Scoring on how the district was making improvements over prior years in all three subjects, the report showed R-2 is “exceeding” in English language arts and “on track” for math and science.
Last year’s BH-FP coverage shows R-2’s math scores (38.8 percent) were about three points off the state average, social studies scores (58.3 percent) were seven points off and English language arts scores (41.1 percent) were eight points off.
R-2 Superintendent Renee Sagaser said the district is very pleased with the MAP report’s first column of scores, which she noted shows “individual students improve from the previous year.”
“I believe this is a true measure of a district, if they are improving individual students,” Sagaser said. “We are showing exceeding in both ELA (English language arts) and math.”
Sagaser said the figures show grade level results did improve from last year, and when those results are compared to state test scores, “we are right at state average.”
“Of course we would love to be above the state average all the time, but we are pleased we are moving all students individually,” she said.
Sagaser noted each year, R-2 looks for deficiencies in MAP and Missouri End of Course exam scores. The district uses preparatory testing at elementary and junior high levels quarterly to “check to make sure we are addressing low areas,” she said.
“We believe we are showing our curriculum is aligned with the MLS (Missouri Learning Standards) because of our improvement scores,” she said. “Each year, we want to continue to improve all areas.”
Halfway R-3
The MAP report showed for student individual achievement gains over time, R-3 students “on track” for English language arts and math.
Scoring on how the district was making improvements over prior years in all three subjects, the report showed R-3 was “exceeding” in English language arts and math, and “floor” for science.
Previous BH-FP coverage shows last year’s test saw social studies (73.7 percent) as Halfway’s highest scoring subject, coming in nine points above the state average. The district’s English language arts score (45.3 percent) was four points off from the state average. Math was five points off the state average.
The BH-FP attempted to contact R-3 Superintendent Lance Roweton for comment, but as of press time Friday, Dec. 27, no response has been received.
Humansville R-4
The MAP report showed for student individual achievement gains over time, R-4 students are “exceeding” in English language arts and math.
Scoring on how the district was making improvements over prior years in all three subjects, the report showed all three testing subjects are “exceeding,” as well.
Previous BH-FP coverage shows the tests taken in the spring of 2018 put Humansville about two points above the state average in social studies (68.2 percent), four points below the math (37.9 percent) average and eight points off the English language arts (40.4 percent) average.
Via email, R-4 Superintendent Tammy Erwin said overall, the test results show an improvement for the district.
“That is what we strive for — continuous improvement,” Erwin said.
The district is pleased with the progress they have made, “but will continue to strive on making improvements in the classroom to assist teachers and students to be successful,” she said.
“We have made some changes within our district to adapt to the changes and expectations regarding elementary mathematics by purchasing a new curriculum K-5,” she said.
Erwin added R-4 will also continue to provide professional development opportunities for staff members to be informed and trained to meet the state and federal educational expectations and standards.
“We are always looking for ways to improve not just in tested areas but with attendance, graduation rates, and college and career readiness,” she said. “We are blessed with a staff that loves kids and that makes a world of difference in educating them.”
Marion C. Early R-5
The report showed for R-5’s student individual achievement gains over time, the district scored “on track” for math and “floor” for English language arts.
Regarding the district’s improvements over prior years in all three subjects, the report showed English language arts was “approaching,” math was “exceeding,” and science was “floor.”
Last year’s BH-FP coverage showed math scores (43 percent) at MCE were one point above the state average, with both English language arts (40.7 percent) and social studies scores (56.7 percent) eight points below the average.
R-5 Superintendent Josh Angel told the BH-FP via email there are areas for the district to celebrate and areas to improve.
Angel said the district’s English language arts scores, in particular, need to be improved, but “we are pleased with our overall attendance and longitudinal graduation rates.”
Curriculum development and analysis is an ongoing process, he said, and R-5 staff does its best to identify priority standards based on student needs, as well as what the state says are the priorities, based on MAP and EOC assessments.
“One of our key initiatives this year is the implementation of Wilson Phonics in our K-2 classrooms,” he said. “Wilson Phonics thoroughly teaches the foundational skills, and significantly supports the reading, writing and language standards our students need to be successful learners.”
R-5 has also adopted new math resources for grades 6-12, Angel added.
Speaking on comparative progress through the years, Angel said the changes in state standards, assessment platforms and other factors make it difficult to do a year- to- year comparison.
“When district scores and state averages are analyzed, there are specific content areas experiencing growth,” he said, citing English 2, Algebra 2, third- grade math and biology as examples.
Areas in need of improvement are MAP testing and English language arts, he said.
“Our ACT results also show a vast improvement in our upper level coursework,” he added. “This is showing growth to a greater emphasis in college prep and career readiness.”
Pleasant Hope R-6
R-6’s individual student achievements over time were scored at the “floor” level on both English language arts and math in the MAP summative report.
The report also asked if the district was making improvements over prior years in all three subjects. R-6 scored “floor” for both English language arts and science, but scored “approaching” for math.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, math, English language arts and social studies scores were below the state average last year, as well.
“To be honest, we aren't happy about our results,” R-6 Superintendent Kelly Lowe said in an email. “We have stepped back in a couple of areas and honestly, we do not like it. We have lots of work to do.”
Lowe said the district’s standards are much higher than MAP testing results.
“We are looking to improve our consistency with staff and instruction,” he said. “We have gone to the four-day calendar in an attempt to keep our educators employed. We currently lose 15-18% of our staff yearly due to our inability to pay what other districts near us do.”
Lowe said by utilizing the four-day calendar, R-6 now has 13 professional development days, which allow staff to examine data and work to improve their process.
“Our teachers work extremely hard. I anticipate our scores trending upward in the upcoming years,” he said. “Our enrollment has been dropping for the past seven years. It now looks to have leveled out, which helps in our prediction of future state formula money.”
He noted testing results do not show everything.
“They show a one-day, one-time-a-year score. I do believe our students are receiving great things, but no, our test scores overall did not indicate that in this particular year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.