51 teams compete in 31st annual CMH Golf Classic

Fifty-one teams gathered for this year’s annual Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Medical Excellence Golf Classic, held June 5 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
According to a CMH news release, the teams of four competed to raise money for the CMH Medical Excellence Scholarship program.
The CMH Medical Excellence Scholarship provides financial aid to future health care professionals. To date the fund has provided assistance to more than 1,000 students, the release noted.
The release said the tournament featured two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Players enjoyed complimentary breakfast, lunch, snacks and Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper products at the tournament. At the end of the tournament, teams were placed into one of four flights and ranked from first to fourth.
Championship Flight
Per the release, in the championship flight, the Farmasi team (Johnsen, Johnsen, Angus and Whittle) took first with a 52; Tyler Johnsen’s Mainline Fire Protection team came in second (Johnsen, Angus, Hill and Glaze) with a 53; Rod Hoover’s team of Hoover, Schuette, Loetz and Smith finished in third with 55; and the team of Banner, Banner, Lotz and Brandt of Creator Designs placed fourth with a 55.
A Flight
The release said in the A flight, the team of Behrle, Bedin, Dollins and McCarthy of O’Bannon Bank took first with 58; team Performance Foodservice (Louderbaugh and Louderbaugh) placed second with 58; Meyer, Cyrus, Lee and Linson grabbed third with 58; and Bryant Business Graphics (Bryant, Cody, Pierce and Packard) shot 59 to place fourth in the flight.
B Flight
According to the release, the team sponsored by Harry Cooper Supply (Hunt, Roby, Bryant and Hamlet) led flight B with 64; followed by the team sponsored by Pitts Chapel (Bird, Cornell, Austin and Morgan) in second with 64; the Bolivar Technical team (MacLaughlin, MacLaughlin, Mitchell and Holt) were third at 64; and the team sponsored by Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper (Moore, Lockhart, Courtney and Welch) came in fourth with 64.
C Flight
Per the release, in flight C, the team sponsored by Strategic Healthcare Risk Advisors, LLC (Fulbright, Miller, Samek and Kelley) took top honors with 68; the team sponsored by SGC Foodservice (Smith, Adams, Fiddyment and Dobbs) came in second at 68; the Southwest Baptist University team (Johnson, Johnson, Earl and Schriver) took third with 69; and BKD CPAs & Advisors (Brotherton, O’Grady, Niewald and Taylor) placed fourth at 69.
“Our sponsors donated more than $44,000 for this year’s tournament,” Wren Hall, CMH director of community relations, said in the release. “None of this would be possible without the support and participation of our amazing sponsors, volunteers and the staff at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.”
Top tournament sponsor was SGC Foodservice, donating $5,000 for the golf tournament and the $3,000 sponsor was Ken Stephens of Employee Benefit Design/Delta Dental of Missouri, the release added.
Next year’s CMH Medical Excellence Scholarship Golf Tournament will be June 4 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club. For more information about the tournament or to sponsor a team, contact Hall at 328-6318.
