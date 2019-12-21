Libs, Lady Libs continue season at tournament

Coach Robby Hoegh’s Liberator basketball squad should enter next week’s Blue & Gold tournament at John Q. Hammons Arena in Springfield in high spirits.
With just a Friday, Dec. 20, showdown in Republic standing in their way, Bolivar is, thus far, unmatched on the court.
The Liberators won three straight games to take the overall title at the Branson Shootout on Dec. 5-7, then bested Hillcrest 63-39 Tuesday, Dec. 10, and won 31-25 over Strafford in a low-scoring defensive matchup Friday, Dec. 13.
"Both teams are really trying to take away a lot of stuff, and each have shot discipline,” Hoegh said after the Liberators’ win over Strafford. “...I think it was just two teams where it was tough to get shots to go down."
Hunter Berry was the Liberators’ top scorer with 13 points as Bolivar’s defense limited Strafford to just 3 points on a single basket.
The score from Bolivar’s Friday, Dec. 20, game wasn’t available by press time Friday.
The Liberators’ first matchup in the tournament’s blue bracket is at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, against Springfield Catholic. The two teams have a tied record, and Catholic has won the last three meetings, including a 48-41 game at last year’s tournament.
Bolivar will play again against either Ash Grove or Rogersville at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Lady Libs look for restart at tourney
Bolivar High School girls basketball may look for a new start at next week’s Pink & White Lady Classic tournament on the campus of Drury University. The team turned in a 49-41 win over Glendale Thursday, Dec. 19, after facing a series of tough opponents earlier this season.
Next week’s tournament will see the Lady Liberators face Blue Eye on Thursday, Dec. 26. The winner will face either Kickapoo or Wheatland at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the O’Reilly Family Events Center, while the loser will play at 2 p.m. in Drury’s Weiser Gym.
The Lady Liberators fell in three games at the Branson tournament. The team won 55-28 over Aurora on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before falling 47-33 to 5-0 West Plains.
