Polk County law enforcement officers and firefighters will battle it out on the gridiron Saturday, Oct. 12, to benefit Polk County Special Olympics.
According to a flyer from the Special Olympics group, players from local police departments and the Polk County Sheriff’s office will face city and county firefighters in a flag football game from 5 to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Bolivar flag football field.
A chili cookoff is also scheduled, and admission is free with a donation.
All proceeds support uniforms and equipment for the Special Olympics team’s winter season.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
For more information about becoming a Special Olympics athlete, volunteering with the organization or donating to the team, contact Lisa Gudenkauf at 785-313-0349 or Sandy Thompson at 371-2105.
