Saturday, Sept. 21, capped three consecutive days of Sprint racing at Lucas Oil Speedway.
According to a speedway news release, Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, claimed two ASCS Winged Sprint wins at the ninth annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, prevailing in Thursday’s preliminary feature and Saturday’s final night event.
In Saturday’s race, Hahn survived a scrap with Dylan Westbrook as the two battled for the lead with five laps remaining to pick up the $10,000 win. Mark Smith finished second with Brady Bacon third, the release stated.
"This is probably one of the biggest wins of my career," Hahn said in the release.
In Friday’s race, Hahn won $3,000 after taking command of the race on the 17th lap following a back-and-forth battle with Josh Baughman, according to the release.
Windom takes WAR Sprints win
Chris Windom of Canton, Illinois, grabbed command from his outside front row starting position and led all 30 laps to earn the WAR Sprint victory Saturday, finishing five seconds clear of runner-up Brady Bacon.
According to the release, he picked up a $3,077 prize. Earlier, Windom won the Pole Shuffle event to earn the front-row spot.
Baughman wins Winged Sprint Friday
On night two of the event, Baughman led all 25 laps of the ASCS Sprints to pick up the $3,000 winner's check, outlasting Seth Bergman and numerous restarts, the release stated.
"It's pretty cool to roll this car out of the trailer like this," Baughman said in the release. "I don't know how many races we've had this year, but it's not near as many as I used to run. There are 70 cars in these pits and half of them can win on any given night.”
Bacon brings it home in WAR Sprints
Brady Bacon led the final two laps of the WAR Sprint race Friday, Sept. 20, passing Marion Clouser to earn the win, according to the release.
Bacon, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, picked up $1,377 for the win. He started eighth and rallied into the top three by lap 10.
Opening win goes to Daum
In the Thursday, Sept. 19, POWRi WAR Sprint feature, Zach Daum took over the lead and held it for the final eight laps to grab the $1,377 first prize.
Daum said in the release he was thrilled to get the win in a race named for the late open-wheel champion Jesse Hockett, whose father Jack Hockett gave Daum his first Sprint car ride.
"Any time I can win a race in Jesse's honor, with Jack here, you're talking family," Daum said in the release.
