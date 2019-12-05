Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball claimed a dominant 86-35 win over Hannibal-LaGrange University Tuesday, Nov. 26. The win set the team’s record at 4-2.
Five Lady Bearcats scored double digits.
HLU started with a 1-0 lead on a free throw, but SBU launched a 15-0 run and the lead just kept building.
Passing played a key role in the first quarter with SBU players assisting on five of the team’s eight baskets. In total, seven Lady Bearcats finished with at least one assist.
The Lady Bearcats' lead stretched to as much as 24 in the second quarter. SBU led 37-20 at halftime.
Kyleigh Vaught led the Bearcats with 15 points and four assists. Bailey Rezabek and Alexus Johnson each had 13 points. Brylee Graddy had 12, and Kyla McIntosh had 11. Zahria White and Regan Tibbits had eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
SBU’s suffocating defense saw eight players with one or more steals. The team forced 28 total turnovers.
The Lady Bearcats faced Drury University in Springfield Tuesday, Dec. 3. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday. SBU’s next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 9.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 74
FHSU 71
SBU men's basketball Tuesday, Nov. 26, earned a 74-71 win over Fort Hays State University, surviving a late comeback attempt.
SBU struck early, powering to a 22-10 lead halfway through the first quarter. The Bearcats led 39-27 at halftime.
The team kept the pressure on until late in the fourth quarter, but Fort Hays cut the lead to just 4 points with about 2:30 left in the game.
SBU’s Godfrey Rolle made a pair of free throws to cushion the lead. Bearcat Quinn Nelson hit a jump shot, and Damian Prgomet sunk two free throws to put SBU up by 10 points with 57 seconds to go.
Fort Hays narrowed the advantage to 3 points but wasn’t able to hit several attempted 3-pointers, leaving SBU to survive the rally.
Nelson finished with 26 points. He went 9-11 in field goals and 6-8 in treys. He had four rebounds and three assists. Brady Smith scored 17 points and had nine rebounds. Rolle and Joe Miller scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
SBU faced Drury Tuesday, Dec. 3. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
