Lady Libs see times drop

Bolivar High School girls swimming continued to hit new high water marks last month, including sending its 200-yard medley relay to 11th place in the Monett Invitational meet on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The quartet of sophomores Jennie Yeargain, Kyla Ewing and Natalie Stalker and freshman Rebekah Harless swam the event in 2:48.34 for a top-half finish among its 22 entries.
“I think we are seeing some great growth at this point in the season with our returners,” coach Kyle Smith said. “But also some of our newcomers like Rebekah Harless and Leiklin Walker, who continue to improve and drop time, they have become big contributors to our team.”
The underclassmen were part of a slate of top results for the Lady Liberators at the meet.
Bolivar’s McKendree Bibeau, a senior, finished 25th in the 200 freestyle in 3:56.27.
Harless was 18th in the 200 individual medley in 3:56.27.
In the 50 freestyle, Ewing was 22nd, swimming the event in 30.58. Raegan Taylor was 30th in 31.96. Helen Aug was 39th in 33.76. Stalker was 40th in 34.03.
In the 100 freestyle, Stalker was Bolivar’s top finisher, clocking 1:13.41 for 18th.
Yeargain was 31st in 1:22.18 and Bibeau was 46th in 1:53.08.
Taylor swam the 500 freestyle in 7:12.58 to finish 14th.
The Lady Liberator 200 freestyle relay bested its seed time of 2:14.16 by nearly eight seconds to finish the event in 2:06.60. Harless, Walker, Aug and Ewing made up the cast.
In the 100 backstroke, Yeargain was 23rd, swimming the event in 1:27.18, more than a second faster than her seed time of 1:28.22. Walker swam the event in 1:30.57 to place 26th.
Ackels dropped more than two seconds off of her seed time in the 100 backstroke. Entering with a 1:41.67 seed time, she swam the event in 1:39.30 to finish 25th.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the group of Stalker, Aug, Taylor and Ewing clocked 4:57.05 to finish 10th in the event.
Smith said Thursday, Jan. 7, the team is looking ahead to the second half of the season and the Saturday, Jan. 9, Ozark Invitational meet.
“The girls have some big goals in their sights and are working hard as we gear up for this Saturday against some of the toughest competition we will see until championships,” he said.
