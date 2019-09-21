Softball
|Sept. 17
|Fair Play 0
|Buffalo 6
|Halfway 14
|Walnut Grove 13
|Humansville 0
|Weaubleau 19
|Humansville 2
|Leeton 24
Tennis
|Sept. 19
|Bolivar 7
|Nixa 2
Volleyball
|Sept. 19
|Pleasant Hope 2
|Chadwick 0
|Bolivar 0
|Mt. Vernon 2
Soccer
|Sept. 17
|Bolivar 5
|Osage 2
|Sept. 19
|Bolivar 7
|Hillcrest 0
Bolivar Girls Golf
Willard Tournament:
3, Ashtynn Russell, 86; Elle Robinson, 110; London Seiner, 112, Annie vanHoornbeek, 121.
Bolivar Tournament:
6, Russell, 82; Robinson,116; vanHoornbeek, 128.
BOLIVAR GIRLS TENNIS
Warrensburg Tournament placings: Bolivar, 2.
Flight 1 doubles, 5, Megan Roberts, Lexi Berry; Flight 2 doubles, 3, Josie Douglas, Taylor Clayton; Flight 3 doubles, 1, Addison Martino, McKinley Hedges.
Monett Tournament placings: Bolivar, 1.
Flight 1 doubles, 1, Roberts, Berry; Flight 2 doubles, 1, Martino, Hedges; Flight 1 singles, 5, Douglas; Flight 2 singles, 5, Clayton.
