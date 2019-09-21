Christian Warwick

Bolivar’s Christian Warwick gets a ball past Hillcrest’s goalkeeper during the Liberators’ 7-0 win Thursday, Sept. 19. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

Softball

 Sept. 17 Fair Play 0Buffalo 6 
  Halfway 14 Walnut Grove 13
  Humansville 0 Weaubleau 19
  Humansville 2 Leeton 24

 

Tennis

 Sept. 19 Bolivar 7Nixa 2 

  

Volleyball

 Sept. 19 Pleasant Hope 2Chadwick 0 
  Bolivar 0 Mt. Vernon 2

Soccer

 Sept. 17 Bolivar 5 Osage 2
 Sept. 19 Bolivar 7 Hillcrest 0

 

 

Bolivar Girls Golf

 

Willard Tournament: 

3, Ashtynn Russell, 86; Elle Robinson, 110; London Seiner, 112, Annie vanHoornbeek, 121.

Bolivar Tournament: 

6, Russell, 82; Robinson,116; vanHoornbeek, 128.

BOLIVAR GIRLS TENNIS

Warrensburg Tournament placings: Bolivar, 2.

Flight 1 doubles, 5, Megan Roberts, Lexi Berry; Flight 2 doubles, 3, Josie Douglas, Taylor Clayton; Flight 3 doubles, 1, Addison Martino, McKinley Hedges.

Monett Tournament placings: Bolivar, 1.

Flight 1 doubles, 1, Roberts, Berry; Flight 2 doubles, 1, Martino, Hedges; Flight 1 singles, 5, Douglas; Flight 2 singles, 5, Clayton.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.