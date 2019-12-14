BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 14
Humansville at Hurley, noon
Dec. 16
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
MCE vs Greenfield, 7 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs School Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
Bolivar vs West Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Climax Springs, 7 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Niangua, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 16
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
MCE vs Greenfield, 7 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Seymour, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17
Bolivar at Willard, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Climax Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Niangua, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Dec. 17
Bolivar vs Monett, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Dec. 14
Bolivar at Parkview, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
