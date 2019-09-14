CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 17

Bolivar, MCE and Pleasant Hope at SBU meet, 4 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 16

Bolivar at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Fair Play at Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Halfway vs Richland, 5 p.m.

Humansville at Montrose, 4:30 p.m.

MCE at Climax Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

Fair Play at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.

Humansville at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.

 

TENNIS

Sept. 16

Bolivar at Smith-Cotton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18

Bolivar at Monett Tournament, various times

 

SOCCER

Sept. 17

Bolivar at Osage, 5 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 16

Bolivar vs Parkview. 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Greenfield triangular, 5 p.m.

 

FOOTBALL

Sept. 13

Bolivar vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.

PH vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

 

GOLF

Sept. 16

Bolivar at Silo Ridge tournament, 9 a.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

