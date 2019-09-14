CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 17
Bolivar, MCE and Pleasant Hope at SBU meet, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sept. 16
Bolivar at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Fair Play at Wheatland, 5 p.m.
Halfway vs Richland, 5 p.m.
Humansville at Montrose, 4:30 p.m.
MCE at Climax Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17
Fair Play at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.
Humansville at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Sept. 16
Bolivar at Smith-Cotton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18
Bolivar at Monett Tournament, various times
SOCCER
Sept. 17
Bolivar at Osage, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 16
Bolivar vs Parkview. 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Greenfield triangular, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Sept. 13
Bolivar vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.
PH vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Sept. 16
Bolivar at Silo Ridge tournament, 9 a.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
