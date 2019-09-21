CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 24
MCE, PH at Stockton
SOFTBALL
Sept. 21
Bolivar at Branson tourney, various times
Sept. 23
Bolivar at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Fair Play at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.
Halfway at Wheatland, 5 p.m.
Humansville at Climax Springs, 4:30 p.m.
MCE vs Macks Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
Halfway vs Central, 5 p.m.
Humansville at Leeton, 4:30 p.m.
MCE at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Sept. 23
Bolivar vs Log-Rog, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
Bolivar at Nevada, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25
Bolivar tourney, various times
SOCCER
Sept. 24
Bolivar at Aurora, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 21
PH at TJ tourney, various times
Sept. 24
Bolivar vs Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.