Dylan Rowell

Bolivar’s Dylan Rowell navigates past a defender during the Liberators’ win over Hillcrest. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 24

MCE, PH at Stockton

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 21

Bolivar at Branson tourney, various times

Sept. 23

Bolivar at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Fair Play at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.

Halfway at Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Humansville at Climax Springs, 4:30 p.m.

MCE vs Macks Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

Halfway vs Central, 5 p.m.

Humansville at Leeton, 4:30 p.m.

MCE at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m. 

 

TENNIS

Sept. 23

Bolivar vs Log-Rog, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

Bolivar at Nevada, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25

Bolivar tourney, various times

 

SOCCER

Sept. 24

Bolivar at Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 21

PH at TJ tourney, various times

Sept. 24

Bolivar vs Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

