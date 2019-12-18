BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 19

Fair Play at NCA, TBA

Humansville at Macks Creek, 7 p.m.

MCE at School Ozarks, 5 p.m.

Dec. 20

Bolivar at Republic, 7:30 p.m.

Halfway vs Niangua, 5:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Golden City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Fair Play at Walnut Grove tourney, various times

Humansville at Weaubleau tourney, various times

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 19

Bolivar at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Fair Play at NCA, TBA

Humansville at Macks Creek, 5:30 p.m.

MCE at Galena, TBA

Dec. 20

Halfway vs Niangua, 5:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Golden City 6 p.m.

Dec. 21

Fair Play at Walnut Grove tourney, various times

Humansville at Weaubleau tourney, various times

 

SWIMMING

Dec. 21

Bolivar at Monett Invitational, various times

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

