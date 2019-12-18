BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 19
Fair Play at NCA, TBA
Humansville at Macks Creek, 7 p.m.
MCE at School Ozarks, 5 p.m.
Dec. 20
Bolivar at Republic, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Niangua, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Golden City, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Fair Play at Walnut Grove tourney, various times
Humansville at Weaubleau tourney, various times
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 19
Bolivar at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Fair Play at NCA, TBA
Humansville at Macks Creek, 5:30 p.m.
MCE at Galena, TBA
Dec. 20
Halfway vs Niangua, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Golden City 6 p.m.
Dec. 21
Fair Play at Walnut Grove tourney, various times
Humansville at Weaubleau tourney, various times
SWIMMING
Dec. 21
Bolivar at Monett Invitational, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
