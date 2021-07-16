The trophy case for Bolivar’s Bill Roberts IV continues to grow.
Roberts added to his hardware with an overall win at the U.S. Deaf Golf Championship last month.
Roberts won the senior division of the biennial tournament that was held at Falconhead Golf Course in Austin, Texas.
The victory marks Roberts’ ninth national Deaf Championship, his second in the senior circuit.
Leading into the event, Roberts said he kept his normal routine to stay sharp for the tournament.
“I did not really do any extra preparation besides playing a couple of practice rounds on the course,” Roberts said.
Roberts was able to coast to the title on the strength of his initial three rounds at the Austin course. He dominated the field, winning by an impressive 13 strokes over the second-place finisher.
“I played nicely first three rounds, but I got mentally fatigued on the last round and did not score well,” Roberts said. “My driver is the club that probably won the tournament for me. It rarely got me into trouble off the tee.”
Roberts said his friends and family were not shocked by the big win.
“I got lot of congratulations, I guess,” Roberts said with a laugh.
The Bolivar golfer is a fixture on the circuit, serving in many roles both on and off the course.
“I’ve been on the board of US Deaf Golf Association since 2007,” Roberts said. “We are responsible for planning for biennial USDGC tournaments and for setting up team of Americans for biennial World Deaf Golf Championships. I first started playing in National Deaf Golf tournament in 1990.”
Roberts said he’s uncertain about his future plans, other than playing in the 2022 Senior US Open event to be played at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Kauai. The tournament is set for October of 2022.
