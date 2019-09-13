The following report is compiled from SBU Media reports.
The Southwest Baptist University football team opened its 2019 season with a 29-9 loss on the road against William Jewell College in a non-conference matchup.
William Jewell struck first and never surrendered the lead, taking the first of two meetings the teams will have this year.
A 44-yard field goal gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. SBU quarterback Dylan Mountain completed several passes to get within field goal range. The kick was blocked.
A later SBU field goal attempt following a fumble from William Jewell was also blocked.
William Jewell scored the game's first touchdown and an unsuccessful two-point conversion left the score 9-0.
In the third quarter, William Jewell scored again. SBU’s Asa Carter intercepted a 2-point conversion pass, which he returned for 2 points.
After two more touchdowns from William Jewell, SBU’s Justin Wake threw to Curtis Cuillard for a touchdown. Cuillard caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearcats host Central State University at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Bolivar.
GOLF
SBU golf teed off for its 2019 season at Adams Pointe Golf Club in the Central Region Fall Preview on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The Lady Bearcats finished 19th with a total score of 744.
Kasydie Shipp led the team, recording 86 and 85 for the two days.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 3, SNU 4
Isaiah Waddy scored two goals as SBU men’s soccer narrowly missed a comeback bid against Southern Nazarene University Saturday, Sept. 7.
Javier Munoz also scored, and goalkeeper Will vanHoornbeek made nine saves.
SBU 2, OBU 3
SBU men’s soccer opened its season 0-1 following a 3-2 overtime loss to Oklahoma Baptist University Thursday, Sept. 5.
Waddy and Nicolas Mattaldi scored. VanHoornbeek had six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU volleyball exited the Pitt State Tourney with a 1-3 record Saturday, Sept. 7. The Lady Bearcats beat East Central University 3-0 Friday, Sept. 6. Seniors Greysen Roster and Emily Thompson each had 11 kills in the win. SBU lost to opponents Missouri Western University, Midwestern State University and Pittsburg State University.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 5, NMSU 2
SBU women’s soccer earned a 5-2 win over Northwest Missouri State University Sunday, Sept. 8. Lexi Lanzafame scored twice early in the win. Raegan Edwards also had two goals. Sheena Nichol added one for the Lady Bearcats.
SBU 0, NU 0
SBU women’s soccer ended its first game of the season in a 0-0 draw, following a double overtime match against Newman University Friday, Sept. 6. Edwards led SBU with three total shots. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs had one save.
SBU XC results at the Bearcat Invitational
WOMEN: 2nd place overall
3, Elysia Burgos, 18:17.30; 5, Tessa Valdivia, 18:28.14; 8, Tabitha Weber, 18:37.54; 17, Stephanie Penticuff, 19:52.49; 18, Anna Bandy, 19:37.75; 21, Lainy Williams, 19:44.70; 22, Alexis Barber, 19:52.49; 28, Allison Greene, 20:04.85; 31, Amanda Berkstresser, 20:08.02; 56, Memphis Coble, 21:42.20; 57, Lilly Uding, 21:49.65.
MEN: 3rd place overall
6, Tyler Goatley, 20:46.58; 15, Will O'Keefe, 21:03.27; 18, Blaine Jimerson, 21:05.74; 27, Ethan Hutchinson, 21:16.44; 32, Mark Venable, 21:29.72; 37, Daniel Garrison, 21:37.20; 43, Austin Haynes, 21:51.19; 45, Dustin Shoemaker, 21:53.47; 53, Garrett Morey, 22:05.19; Colby Sanders, 22:06.76; 78, Carter Adams, 22:43.99; 83, Ansen Covin, 22:59.25; 86, Jordan Inman, 23:06.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.