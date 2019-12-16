Sports briefs for Saturday, Dec. 14

Howard inks with St. Ambrose 

Humansville’s Aimee Howard recently signed to swim at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, competing at the NAIA level. Howard has received a $19,000 annual swimming scholarship and plans to study in the university’s computer science cyber security program. 

Aimee Howard

Aimee Howard, center, signs to swim at St. Ambrose University. Pictured are, from left, Missouri state aquatics coach Ethan Jacobsen, Sonja Howard, Aimee Howard and Daniel Howard. 

Liberators win Branson Shootout

The Bolivar High School boys basketball team claimed the overall title at the Branson Shootout tournament Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7. The Liberators won 69-60 over Mountain Home, 75-55 over Branson and 48-40 over Lake Hamilton.

Branson shooutout

Bolivar high school basketball players stand for a photo with their trophy from the Branson Shootout.

 

