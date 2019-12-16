Sports briefs for Saturday, Dec. 14

Howard inks with St. Ambrose
Humansville’s Aimee Howard recently signed to swim at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, competing at the NAIA level. Howard has received a $19,000 annual swimming scholarship and plans to study in the university’s computer science cyber security program.
Liberators win Branson Shootout
The Bolivar High School boys basketball team claimed the overall title at the Branson Shootout tournament Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7. The Liberators won 69-60 over Mountain Home, 75-55 over Branson and 48-40 over Lake Hamilton.
