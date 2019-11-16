Players net postseason honors
The following Bolivar athletes have received postseason honors. Results are as of press time Friday, Nov. 15.
SOFTBALL
Class 3 all-state second team — Katie Brooks and Emme Hall.
Ozark Independents all-conference — Avery McClure, Paige Severns, Emme Hall, Karissa Rickman, Katie Brooks and Apryl Zeno.
Honorable mention — Ashton Lynn, Shae Smith and Mollie Klaser.
SOCCER
C3D11 all-district first team — Dylan Rowell, Luke Richards and Raif Fullerton.
Fullerton also voted district goalkeeper of the year.
