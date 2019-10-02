Down 7-2 to a Nixa opponent last month, Bolivar junior Megan Roberts started a comeback run that saw her turn the tide to take the win.
“It was the longest match I’ve ever played,” she recalled.
But that Thursday, Sept. 19, match and Roberts’ win symbolized something coach Lorie Periman said she’s seen come to the forefront in the team this year — mindset.
The Lady Liberators celebrated senior night Monday, Sept. 30.
“These girls, they don’t quit,” she said. “Just because it’s 2-7, you just keep getting one point at a time, just think about that next point. That’s where we’ve been the whole season.”
Periman said the Lady Liberators will look to build on that mindset as the team eyes the postseason.
“Tennis, a lot of it is how you think,” she said.
The Lady Liberators are unbeaten at 13-0 as of press time Tuesday, Oct. 1. Bolivar faced 2-9 Monett Tuesday.
The team plays 10-1 Glendale at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Bolivar starts district play next week, Periman said.
Based on what she knows of the team and its chief opponents, she said the Lady Liberators could enter the postseason seeded second.
If that’s the case, Bolivar could play at least one district match at home, she said.
“Springfield Catholic will be the team to beat,” Periman said.
The Lady Irish foiled Bolivar in last year’s district tournament, winning Class 1 District 9 and taking fourth at state.
This year, though, the two teams haven’t yet met on the court
Periman said she’s taken a look at common opponents between the two, concluding Bolivar has a good chance against the Lady Irish.
“I feel like our girls can probably do it,” Periman said.
Facing district, Periman said the team’s mindset will be more important than ever.
“We’ll need to focus on mentally being prepared for each match and never giving up,” she said. “Even if you’re down 7-1, keep going.”
