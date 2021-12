More local news

Picturing Polk County: December photo of the month The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our December photo contest, Marcus Fenix. He shared this photo of the Simon Bolivar statue overlooking Bolivar’s Neuhart Park on South Springfield …

Ybarra gets life in prison A Bolivar man who pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year was sentenced to serve life in prison this week. According to online court records, 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien …

Changing of the guard As 2021 will soon come to close and a new year will begin, Citizens Memorial Hospital and the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation are preparing for the start of a new …

Polk County scoreboard GIRLS BASKETBALL Dec. 3 Bolivar 30 Belton 25 Dec. 4 …

Making an impact Three Polk County former Southwest Baptist University standouts were honored during the SBU Athletics Hall of Fame festivities Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Bolivar …

