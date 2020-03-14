Community calendar for Saturday, March 14

More local news
Tennis team heads to state
The Bolivar High School girls tennis team defeated Thomas Jefferson and Helias —- both 5-0 —- sending the team to state.
The Final Four State …
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Amanda J. Rogers, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by …
In front of the glass doors of Bolivar Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in clear view of students attending lunch and classes and shortly after a protest involving around 11 students at the high …
While a Polk County jury recently convicted a local man of assault, his attorney has requested a new trial.
According to online court records, a jury convicted Ira Stewart Bruce of Buffalo …
Two more Polk County residents recently joined a host of locals who have been named winners in the statewide COVID-19 vaccine initiative drawing.
According to the list of winners on the MO …
