Community calendar for Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14

  • Art show, Art Sync Gallery, 4-6 p.m.
  • Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
  • Worship night, Berean Baptist Church, 6 p.m. 

Monday, March 16

  • Revelations study, Mt. Gilead UMC, 2 p.m.
  • Blood drive, Ozark Country Kitchen, Dunnegan, 4-7 p.m. 

Tuesday, March 17

  • Blood drive, David Graber Farm, Humansville, 3-6 p.m.
  • Bolivar Saddle Club spring meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, March 18

  • Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
  • Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m. 

Thursday, March 19

  • CMH Auxiliary Garbero Gifts sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Stitching Circle, St. Alban’s, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Friday, March 20

  • SCMH Auxiliary Garbero Gifts sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
  • Fish fry to benefit HOH, Knights of Columbus hall, 5-7 p.m. 

Saturday, March 21

  • Outdoorsman’s swap meet, The Complex, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • DAR, Open Hearts UMC, 1 p.m.
  • Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23

  • Revelations study, Mt. Gilead UMC, 2 p.m. 

Wednesday, March 25

  • Election forum, McClelland Dining Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
  • Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

  • Stitching Circle, St. Alban’s, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • London Calling food truck, BTC, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
  • Bolivar CTA school board forum, Bolivar High School Library, 6 p.m. 

Friday, March 27

  • One Heart women’s event, Bolivar High School, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

  • Polk County Artist Association meeting, Art Sync Gallery and Gift, 10 a.m.

