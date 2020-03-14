Community calendar for Saturday, March 14

More local news

Sports briefs for Saturday, Oct. 16 Tennis team heads to state The Bolivar High School girls tennis team defeated Thomas Jefferson and Helias —- both 5-0 —- sending the team to state. The Final Four State …

Public record for Saturday, Oct. 16 CRIMINAL CHARGES The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court: Amanda J. Rogers, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by …

Anti-masking crowd descends on BMS In front of the glass doors of Bolivar Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in clear view of students attending lunch and classes and shortly after a protest involving around 11 students at the high …

Jury passes down assault conviction While a Polk County jury recently convicted a local man of assault, his attorney has requested a new trial. According to online court records, a jury convicted Ira Stewart Bruce of Buffalo …

Bolivar residents win vaccine incentives Two more Polk County residents recently joined a host of locals who have been named winners in the statewide COVID-19 vaccine initiative drawing. According to the list of winners on the MO …

