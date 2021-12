More local news

Public record for Wednesday, Dec. 15 CRIMINAL CHARGES The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court: Clairese J. Detweiler, born 1982, Pleasant Hope; class E felony non-support, total arrears in …

Getting the best shot Bolivar High School began its 2021-22 boys basketball season with a bang, winning at every game it has played so far. Resting at an overall 5-0 record, the boys are on a roll. To begin the season, …

Where are you, Christmas? Christmas is just days away, and more than a dozen Good Samaritan Boys Ranch residents remain in need of Christmas gifts. As of press time, 13 kids on the BH-FP’s list remained without …

Journey’s end Hundreds of academic journeys came to a successful conclusion Friday, Dec. 10, as Southwest Baptist University graduated more than 200 students at two winter 2021 commencement ceremonies in the Jane …

Filing opens for April municipal election Candidate filing is officially under way for Polk County’s upcoming April election, which will be held Tuesday, April 5. Every city and school board in the county, as well as several …

