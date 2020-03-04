Community calendar for Wednesday, March 4

More local news
Saddle club to meet
Brighton Saddle Club will host its October monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The group invites members and non-members to attend, share ideas and learn about the …
The Bolivar R-1 school board discussed moving to a mask-recommended option for the district when it met in special session on Monday, Oct. 4. No changes were made to the existing requirement …
Southwest Baptist University’s 26th president, Richard Melson, updated the community on his new position at the Friday, Sept. 24, president’s breakfast.
“I started Sept. 7 and …
There’s nothing plain about the “Plein Air” Paint the Square event coming up this month.
The Downtown Bolivar Association and Polk County Artist Association are sponsoring the …
The Bolivar Liberators didn’t forget their bug spray when they faced Hillcrest’s swarm on Friday, Oct. 8. After making touchdown after touchdown, Bolivar dove for the win …
