Community calendar for Wednesday, March 4

More local news

Briefs for Saturday, Oct. 9 Saddle club to meet Brighton Saddle Club will host its October monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. The group invites members and non-members to attend, share ideas and learn about the …

R-1 considers lifting mask requirement The Bolivar R-1 school board discussed moving to a mask-recommended option for the district when it met in special session on Monday, Oct. 4. No changes were made to the existing requirement …

Leading and serving Southwest Baptist University’s 26th president, Richard Melson, updated the community on his new position at the Friday, Sept. 24, president’s breakfast. “I started Sept. 7 and …

Commemorating Bolivar There’s nothing plain about the “Plein Air” Paint the Square event coming up this month. The Downtown Bolivar Association and Polk County Artist Association are sponsoring the …

Conquering the hive The Bolivar Liberators didn’t forget their bug spray when they faced Hillcrest’s swarm on Friday, Oct. 8. After making touchdown after touchdown, Bolivar dove for the win …

Read more