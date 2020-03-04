Log in

Community calendar for Wednesday, March 4

Wednesday, March 4

  • NARFE, Smith’s Restaurant, 11 a.m.
  • Republican Women’s Club meeting, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
  • Bereavement support group, CMH Community Room 3, 2 p.m.
  • Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
  • Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m. 

Thursday, March 5

  • Blood drive, Pleasant Hope High School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Stitching circle, St. Alban’s, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Blood drive, CMH, 1-6 p.m.
  • Job fair, Roy Blunt YMCA, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • “Overture,” Davis-Newport Theater, 7 p.m.
  • “Family heirlooms” presentation and PCGS meeting, PCGS, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

  • World Day of Prayer, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9:30 a.m.
  • Center for Human Services chili and soup fundraiser, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

