STOCKPILE TALL FESCUE NOW for winter cattle feeding program, according to University of Missouri Extension.
“Begin stockpiling tall fescue by clipping or grazing the fescue pasture to 3 to 4 inches and adding 40 to 80 pounds of nitrogen in early August,” says MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis.
Remove these pastures from the grazing rotation until winter to allow fall fescue growth to accumulate, he says. By adding the nitrogen and removing pasture from rotation in early August, there is an increase in pounds of dry matter yield compared to later in the fall which results in more efficient utilization of the fertility and more pounds of forage to graze.
Management of stockpiled tall fescue during grazing is important to maintain high forage quality and get the most efficient utilization out of that forage, Davis added. Maintenance of the waxy cuticle layer on the fescue helps to maintain its quality through the winter grazing season. Strip grazing the stockpile is an efficient way to utilize forage and limit disturbance of the waxy layer, which helps maintain stockpile quality as long as possible.
When strip grazing, use an electric wire to allocate 2% to 3% of cattle body weight on forage dry matter basis for grazing, he said.
“Wait to graze fescue until later in the winter feeding season,” he added.
Concentration of ergovaline, which is toxic to cattle, declines in the stockpile later in the winter.
For more information, visit extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
• • •
LATE-PLANTED CROPS face insect damage this year, according to University of Missouri Extension entomologist Kevin Rice.
He gave growers tips on what to look for at a recent field day at Bradford Research Center in Columbia.
Japanese beetles may cause more damage than usual this year, he said. The timing of peak emergence may coincide with silking and tasseling of corn to reduce pollination and ear fill. Small, late-planted soybean face the most risk of leaf defoliation.
Rice urged farmers to scout for thistle caterpillar, too. Scout 30 rows into the field, he said, for this insect, also known as the painted lady butterfly. It lays eggs on soybean and defoliates leaves before forming a chrysalis and becoming a butterfly. The pale green eggs are barrel-shaped with vertical ribs or spines. It aggregates toward the edge of fields.
Late-planted soybean also face higher risk of damage from stink bugs, which use their piercing-sucking mouthparts to attack corn in the blister to milk-dough stage and soybean up to full seed.
Another emerging soybean pest to look for is gall midge. Its presence in Missouri was confirmed this month. Look for black, swollen soybean stems near the soil line. Affected plants break off and die.
Split suspected stem and the midge appears. The larvae are clear and turn bright orange as they mature. Contact Rice at ricekev@missouri.edu with info about fields that are infected.
More information, including recommended treatments, can be found at ipm.missouri.edu/.
• • •
DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE program enrollment continues through Sept. 20.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency opened enrollment for the program on June 17 and has started issuing payments to producers who purchased coverage.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy. The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer, according to a USDA news release.
To date, nearly 10,000 operations have signed up for the new program, and FSA has begun paying around $100 million to producers for January through May, the release added.
For more information, visit farmers.gov or contact a local USDA service center.
• • •
NATURAL DISASTER LOANS for Missouri agricultural producers who lost property due to recent storms may be possible through U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Barry, Barton, Cole, Dallas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Miller, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski and Wright counties — the primary damaged area — who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds between April 30 and May 23.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov/recover.
• • •
FARMERS AND RANCHERS WITH EXPIRING CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM contracts may now re-enroll in certain CRP continuous signup practices or, if eligible, select a one-year contract extension. USDA’s Farm Service Agency also is accepting offers from those who want to enroll for the first time in one of the country’s largest conservation programs. FSA’s 52nd signup for CRP runs through Aug. 23.
Producers interested in applying or extending their contracts should contact their USDA service center by Aug. 23. More information can be found at fsa.usda.gov/crp.
• • •
A NEW MASTER GARDENER online class is set to begin this month. The new session of online core training for Missouri Master Gardener certification begins Aug. 18.
The registration deadline is Aug. 12. Registration may be completed at mg.missouri.edu.
