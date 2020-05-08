U.S. PRODUCERS SIGNED A RECORD 1.77 MILLION CONTRACTS for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2019 crop year, according to a Farm Service Agency news release.
That number is more than 107% of the total contracts signed compared with a five-year average.
Producers interested in enrolling for 2020 should contact their FSA county office. Producers must enroll by June 30 and make their one-time update to PLC payment yields by Sept. 30.
Enrollment for 2019 ended March 16.
All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call their service center to schedule an appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Online ARC and PLC election decision tools are available at fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To locate the nearest USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
• • •
KNOWING WHAT IS GROWING in your pastures and hay fields is the first step to improving your overall forage operation, according to the University of Missouri Extension. An upcoming online pasture plant identification and control program is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The session will look at how to identify plants and how that will help improve animal performance through proper plant selection. To register, visit extension2.missouri.edu/events/pasture-plant-identification-and-control-zoom-session.
• • •
DOES SOILS SAMPLING REALLY WORK? According to the University of Missouri Extension, the time tested agricultural researched based information usually pays off. The need for using soil testing in planning and implementing a fertilization and lime management program could not be any more important in today’s agricultural industry. Money may be tight, and we want to get the best return on our investments and proper fertility has proven to be profitable. If you chose to apply fertilizer, don’t guess, it could be wasteful, as well as expensive. Soil testing is an excellent and relatively inexpensive management tool often overlooked by many producers. .
It costs $20 per sample.
For more information, contact the local Extension center. Ask for MU guides sheets, like “How to Get a Good Soil Sample” and “Using your Soil Test Results Correctly.”
• • •
“GRASS IS GREENING UP and cattle are being turned out to pasture,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist. Grass is the cheapest feed resource, so proper grazing management is important to cattle operation performance and profitability.
“Make sure of adequate pasture forage height at the beginning of the grazing season,” he says.
At turn-out, cool-season forages should have about 6 inches of growth. Davis urges cattle producers to maintain a minimum grazing residual forage height of 4 inches for cool-season forages and 8-10 inches for native warm season forages. Grazing below these residual heights will affect season-long production, persistence and new growth.
Davis advocates a rotational grazing system in order to better manage the rest period.
“Move cattle faster through the grazing rotation in early spring versus the late spring and into the summer,” he says, adding producers should move cattle so they are not allowed to graze pasture regrowth without a rest period.
Davis urges producers to add summer annuals, such as crabgrass, pearl millet and sudangrass, to grazing rotation to fill in the cool season grass slump.
For more information, contact a local MU Extension agronomy and livestock field specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.