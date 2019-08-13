Sixty-seven 4-H youth from eight Missouri counties came together for three days of camping at 4-H Camp Windermere, July 16-18.
Youth attending from Polk County 4-H were Samantha Elliott, Bailey Richardson, Sam Shackelford, Kailey Fox and Brady Towry.
On the last day of camp, local electric co-ops led the campers in making an electricity project.
This year, the campers made extension cords.
Representing Southwest Electric Cooperative was Ted Zeugin, who assisted with putting the cords together and testing them for accuracy.
The co-ops provide all materials for the electricity project each year.
For more information about 4-H or the Clover Kid Club, contact Velynda Cameron at 326-4916 or cameronv@missouri.edu.
