Planting seeds, growing farmers

At a kickoff event filled with music, food, hay bales and community, Southwest Baptist University introduced its new agricultural minor — open to students in the 2022 school year.
Multiple booths lined the entrance of the Thursday, July 29, event, representing various local agricultural organizations. Also present were two of Hancock Farms’ heifers that seemed to be enjoying the large fans cooling them off in the heat of the evening.
SBU professors and faculty, students, parents and kids filled the shaded space under some trees while interim president Brad Johnson welcomed the crowd.
Following him were numerous other speakers who all had encouraging words for the new minor, providing their own knowledge of the topic and their hopes for the future.
“Agriculture is at the root of who we are,” Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said. “I am confident the establishment of this program will benefit not only the students at Southwest Baptist University, but the community of Bolivar, as well.”
Johnson said he is “absolutely thrilled” for the SBU community to have this opportunity.
“We are privileged to be among some of the great agriculture leaders in our nation right here in Bolivar,” Johnson said, soon introducing SBU professor John Murphy as the face of the program.
Murphy, before his speech, initiated a giveaway trivia game in the context of the “economic impact of agriculture in the state of Missouri and Polk County.”
With an emphasis on success, the program will give students “a very strong presence in the classroom,” as well as “a strong presence in labs,” according to Murphy. He explained that each class — except one — will have a three-hour lab, which will give students “practical, hands-on skills.”
Murphy, giving the crowd an idea of what the program will entail, went on to describe the course descriptions for the agricultural minor.
In the Introduction to Soil Science course, he said, students will learn about soil and, specifically, what happens to the carbon inside it and how students can manipulate it in the soil.
To learn how to utilize annually-produced fodder, students will take the Principles of Forage and Pasture Management courses.
Building plans, learning about “precision agriculture” and utilizing different varieties — all in the state of Missouri, he added — will all be included in the Principles of Crop Production course.
Students will also get the opportunity to train in AI and estrus certification in the Beef Production and Management course, as well as learn about animal marketing and livestock nutrition.
In Principles of Ruminant Nutrition, students will dig into the nutrition of cud-chewing mammals, specifically beef cattle, and will study the physiology of them and their metabolic processes.
After all those courses are complete, seniors will take a capstone course in farm and ranch planning. Accumulating all the knowledge they’ve gained from the previous courses, Murphy said students will “write an operational plan” to be more aware of all that goes into running an agricultural business.
Those in the program will partner with a local farm and study how it runs, according to Murphy. They’ll even be able to utilize their AI training and work with drones, he added, as well as other technology devices.
One benefit Murphy highlighted was the research opportunities the students will get. He referenced some SBU students who participated in an agricultural research program last year and won national awards from the National Sigma Zeta Foundation. One student was even “awarded the top scientific presentation in the nation,” he said.
“I think we have an amazing opportunity for our students,” Murphy finished, highlighting again that they will utilize local farms all throughout the program.
“I am increasingly aware in admiration of people that actually can get things done,” guest speaker JP Dunn from Protect the Harvest said, “and that’s what we’re witnessing here at SBU.”
Johnson turned the microphone over to different speakers from the present organizations for proclamations.
Those who came to the podium to either praise SBU on its new minor or talk about the beef and crop industry in Missouri included Missouri Cattlemen’s Association President Bob Moreland, Missouri Soybean Association representative Ronnie Russell, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council’s Associate Director of Communications Hilary Black, Missouri Agriculture Education representative Jim Spencer and Missouri Prime Beef Packers representative Dallen Davies.
“It is my prayer,” Johnson began after the proclamations, “that partnerships like this within our community will expand and that this program will be fruitful” and “grow opportunities for agriculture within this community and beyond.”
And, as Russell said in his speech, “here’s to the future of the agriculture here at SBU,” lifting his “SBU Agriculture” hat in his hands to rest firmly on his head.
