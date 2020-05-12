A dream, realized

Exactly one year after staff and volunteers of Bolivar’s Alpha House first broke ground on the organization’s new location at 419 W. Broadway St., director Amanda Smith stood in the front lobby of the new, now-completed building Monday, April 27.
There are still some wall decorations to hang and other small pieces of work to do, Smith said, but a large part of the work is finished.
“We still technically need internet,” she said.
The pregnancy resource center, which had formerly been located in an older rental property at 469 S. Albany Ave., has already started seeing clients at its new building, Smith said.
“Now it feels a little cleaner, a little more medical, since we are a medical clinic,” Smith said.
The new building’s benefits extend past aesthetics, she said.
The 3,200-square-foot facility is about 1,000-square-feet larger than the past location. It adds two consultation rooms, bringing the total to four, a kitchen and a boardroom.
“This has all been a dream for us since about 2010,” she said.
It was a dream, she said, all involved awaited anxiously during the construction process.
“It doesn’t feel so quick, but looking back, it’s like, ‘That was just a year ago? That’s not bad,’” she said.
The organization purchased the land on Bolivar’s west side in 2014, and Smith said serious fundraising efforts for the new building started in 2018.
A year later, the organization held the April 27, 2019, groundbreaking.
The date was significant, Smith told the BH-FP at the time, because it came nearly 30 years to the day after the nonprofit first opened its doors on Mother’s Day 1989. It was then a ministry of Bolivar’s First Baptist Church, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
In 1999, the organization became a not-for-profit corporation governed by a board of directors from area churches.
Decades later, its core mission remains the same, she said — protecting the unborn by providing resources, guidance and support for women and men faced with an unplanned pregnancy.
The new building’s ultrasound room is a big part of that, Smith said.
“We provide that because we know that women who are not quite sure what they want to do with their pregnancy, after they have an ultrasound, their percentage of choosing life goes up dramatically, by like 80 to 90%,” she said. “We want to give them that opportunity to see that there’s actually a baby in there. It just lets them visually connect. It makes it real.”
The grand tour
Outside, modern architecture greets visitors from a spacious parking lot.
Architect Ed Kurtz with Design Group Architects told the BH-FP he’d planned the exterior to be decidedly distinct from Alpha House’s old location.
“We did not want to make it look residential,” he said. “So we’ve got a curved portal in there with mixed materials and split-concrete block.”
Kurtz said the firm offers a reduced fee structure to nonprofits like Alpha House and, in this case, donated some of the fees back to the project.
“We’ve been supporters of Alpha House for years,” Kurtz said. “We’d worked with Amanda before, so there was a lot of familiarity.”
Inside, the secure entrance leads to an open lobby with chairs.
“It’s more modern security than we’ve ever had,” Smith said. “We’re used to just a lock and key.”
Past the front, clients can split one direction, while staff offices are the other way.
“We did our best to make the space functional for what they need to use it for,” Kurtz said. “It’s a conservative floor plan.”
Levi Bridge, who's been on Alpha House’s board of directors for about three years, said one of the things he’s most excited about is how that new space can be used.
“There’s more what we’d call ‘intentional space,’” Bridge said. “That’s space we can use not only for our current efforts with things, like mentorship and ultrasounds, but also for things we’ve always wanted to try to do.”
Staff members now have access to new office space, a boardroom and a break room with a full kitchen that Bridge said the organization hopes one day to hold cooking classes in.
“We can offer more services than what we did in our old location,” he said. “We can better reach not just our current clients, but also other populations.”
A blueish-green wall accents a mostly white hallway, which leads to Alpha House’s four consultation rooms.
“For that secondary hallway, we bowed one side of that wall to create a new look,” Kurtz said. “That can kind of be a bit of a photo gallery. It’s a cool opportunity in the building.”
Those consultation rooms are where Smith said the organization’s mentoring takes place, an important part of its mission to help parents choose to keep their pregnancies.
“Let’s say the client finds out she’s pregnant,” Smith said. “She can come in and get a pregnancy test. We’ll do that for her.”
That relationship can then proceed to counseling and can include what Smith said the organization calls “earn while you learn.”
“So they’ll meet with their mentor once a week for about an hour to learn about pregnancy and parenting. We talk about labor and delivery, and their mentors walk alongside them through that.”
As parents come to appointments, she said, they’ll earn “baby bucks,” a currency that can be exchanged for items in Alpha House’s resource room, which features clothing, diapers, wipes and baby bottles.
The center’s resources for parents doesn’t end at birth, she said.
“They can come until their baby is a year old,” she said. “We don't just say, ‘OK, you had your baby. See you later.’ We want to help her find a job and make sure she has a good place to live. Those are the essentials you need to raise that child.”
Bridge said all aspects of the new building help further those goals.
“This place is a renewal of what our mission is,” he said. “It’s a new push and a new, fresh take on things. Now, we’re set up even better to continue our mission into the next 30 years.”
Final funding
After fundraising to help offset the building’s more than $400,000 price tag, Smith said there’s still an opportunity to help Alpha House complete funding by sponsoring a room. The organization owes about $100,000.
Contact the organization at 777-2273 or visit its website at alphahouseprc.org.
“We’re just so blessed because we only have $100,000 left,” Smith said. “Generous people have given, and we get to have things like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.