Bass Pro Shops founder donates masks to CMH
Citizens Memorial Hospital received 4,000 FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 procedure face masks as part of a nationwide donation from Bass Pro Shops founder John L. Morris and White River Marine Group’s Tracker Marine boat plant in Bolivar.
According to a CMH news release, Morris personally donated 1 million masks to heath care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center or White River Marine Group manufacturing facility in their community.
“We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Mr. Morris,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release. “CMH has implemented universal masking for all of its employees in response to CDC guidelines. This gift helps all of our staff continue to work in a safe environment and provide quality care to our patients.”
For more information about making donations to CMH, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations, at 328-6318.
Dawes joins CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center
Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center recently announced the appointment of Retha Dawes, PA-C, to the CMH medical staff.
A CMH news release said Dawes joins board certified orthopedic surgeons Jonathan Gray, D.O., Troy Morrison, D.O., David Rogers, M.D., Ron Smith, M.D., and physician assistants Stephanie Aug, PA-C, and Jake Condren, PA-C, at CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center and Juris Simanis, M.D., at CMH Primary Care, Sports & Occupational Medicine Clinic, Bolivar.
According to the release, Dawes attended St. John’s School of Radiologic Technology in Springfield, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix, Arizona, and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Missouri State University, Springfield. She has worked in the radiology department at CMH for more than 25 years.
Dawes is a 1991 graduate of Bolivar High School and a U.S. Navy Seabee veteran, serving two tours to both Iraq and Afghanistan with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 15.
Her practice includes general orthopedic evaluation, fracture care, sports and athletic related injuries, sports physicals, casting and splinting, as well as nonsurgical treatment such as joint injections for osteoarthritis of the knee.
CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center is at 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 2D, Bolivar. For more information or to make an appointment, call 777-2663.
Mock earns advanced nursing degree
The faculty of Bolivar Technical College recently announced their professional nursing — RN — program coordinator, Erin Mock, has completed her Master’s degree in nursing education.
According to a BTC news release, Mock earned her advanced-level degree from Indiana Wesleyan University this spring and was on the dean’s list each semester of her program.
The release said Mock has been a nurse since 2007. She earned her Associates of Science in nursing from Fort Scott Community College before going on to earn her BSN from Missouri State University.
Mock joined the faculty at BTC and became the practical nursing — LPN — coordinator in 2016. She then became the RN program coordinator in 2018.
Bank of Missouri sponsors financial bee
The Bank of Missouri recently sponsored the EVERFI National Financial Bee, April 20-24.
According to a bank news release, the bee “is a first-of-its-kind nationwide financial literacy challenge” for students in seventh through 10th grades.
The release said the five-day challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, and supported by leading financial institutions nationwide, featured a short daily digital lesson and capstone essay contest in which students will share a financial dream of theirs and how they plan to get there. Winners of the National Financial Bee were set to receive a total of $20,000 in college scholarships.
“The Bank of Missouri is committed to increasing financial literacy in our communities and helping families have important discussions about finances,” Adrian Breen, The Bank of Missouri CEO, said in the release. “We are grateful to be able to support parents and students through the National Financial Bee. We’ve focused on bringing financial education into schools and homes for many years, and the National Financial Bee is a natural fit for the bank to sponsor.”
In addition to supporting the bee, The Bank of Missouri works with EVERFI to provide schools-based financial education across southeast, southwest and central Missouri and adult financial education to help consumers navigate financial uncertainty and plan for the future, the release said.
To learn more about the bee, visitbankofmissouri.everfi-next.net/welcome/national-financial-bee.
Sullivan Bank plans to reopen lobbies
Sullivan Bank has announced it plans to reopen its lobbies at most locations, including Pleasant Hope, on Monday, May 18.
In a news release, the bank said it plans to log visitors in case contact tracing becomes necessary. The bank asks customers to take their temperatures before entering the building. Digital thermometers will be available.
While customers are encouraged to social distance and are welcome to wear masks, the bank asks masks be briefly removed for identification purposes upon entry.
The release also said clear shields have been added to high traffic lobby areas in order to protect both customers and employees.
Parkview receives safety award
Parkview Health Care Facility, owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, received the 2019 award for Outstanding Achievement in Safety from American Safety Management Inc.
According to a CMH news release, ASM is a management consulting firm specializing in employee safety, workers compensation and Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance.
“Safety is one of CMH’s core values. Parkview’s focus on safety for both our residents and staff is validated by this award,” Tim Francka, PVHCF administrator and administrative director of long-term care east, said in the release. “PVHCF is one of a very select number of facilities in the U.S. that also achieved ‘star status’ in the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program. I am extremely proud of our team and their continued commitment to excellence and safety.”
According to David J. Fromm, president of ASM, the award recognizes health care facilities for employee safety performance during the 2019 policy year, the release added.
In addition to PVHCF, CMH Foundation long-term care facility Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Ash Grove, was also recognized, the release said.
For more information about Parkview Health Care Facility visit citizensmemorial.com or call 326-3000.
BTC announces reopening
Bolivar Technical College’s campus is now reopened, and the school is resuming in-person appointments, according to a news release.
Applicants may continue to schedule phone appointments at 777-5062 if preferred. BTC is limiting testing to one applicant per room and sanitizing equipment between each use.
In order to enter the building, individuals will be asked a series of screening and temperatures will be taken with a non-touch forehead scanner.
The Wonderlic entrance test is waived for applicants applying until May 15. TEAS testing has resumed and will take place on campus, in person. On campus, in-person testing will resume May 18. Call 777-5062 for an appointment.
BTC is limiting testing to one applicant per room and sanitizing equipment between each use.
The summer semester began in an online format on May 4. BTC faculty are prepared to transition to an on-campus schedule once it is safe to do so, the release said.
For more information, visit bolivarcollege.edu.
